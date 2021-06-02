Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

(Contented Media/The Independent)

For 19 weeks, international leisure travel (which includes visiting loved ones) has been illegal. Now, as adventures and reconnections open up, the race to the sun is on. But a journey overseas has the look of a constantly evolving obstacle course about it – with “go directly to quarantine” the square no-one wants to land on.

Travellers venturing abroad must contend with unprecedented complexity: identifying the requirements of their destination, assessing Foreign Office advice and the effect that may have on travel insurance cover and organising the complex series of tests and documentation required to return to the UK – even from a “green list” country.

The travel industry, and many travellers, are aghast with the brevity of the green list: it has only a dozen countries on it (72 per cent fewer than the “red list”), and most of them are either inaccessible or impractical.

Will quarantine-free status be bestowed on more countries? What are travellers’ rights? And how to the laws of the four nations of the UK interact?

