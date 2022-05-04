Keeping any NATO ratification period short is key to Finland, says PM

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Finland, which is considering whether to apply for membership to the NATO alliance, said that keeping any transition period as short as possible would be important for its security, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

"The key issue is to keep the ratification process as short as possible ... That would be the best security guarantee," Sanna Marin told a joint news conference with her Nordic counterparts in the Danish capital.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)