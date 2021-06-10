Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Trailer: Kris And The Sisters Are All Set To Answer Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask Them, Thanks To Andy Cohen (Watch Video)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons. It obviously is a mammoth event and since reunions are a thing now, the Kardashian-Jenners are having a two-part sit-down with Scott Disick to boot while getting grilled by Andy Cohen. A lot of goss will be spilled and if you ever had any questions to ask them, Cohen might get you covered when the reunion kicks of on E! on June 17.

Check out the trailer of Keeping Up With Kardashians reunion

