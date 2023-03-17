Keeping up with the Gunners! Kim Kardashian takes son to watch Arsenal game

Kim Kardashian watches from the stands with her son Saint West - Marc Atkins

Kim Kardashian has made a surprise visit to an Arsenal football match with her seven-year-old son.

The reality television star, 42, accompanied her son, Saint, to the Emirates to watch the north London club take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

Ms Kardashian was pictured during the match looking at her phone and appeared slightly bored for parts of the match although she seemed to at least get some enjoyment from the game when her son started to get excited.

Her son is known to be a huge fan of the club, and was reportedly seen sporting an Arsenal strip at his birthday party in January.

Kim Kardashian is seen in the stands - David Klein

Pictures of the pair later circulated on social media, and Kardashian posted a picture of Arsenal merchandise, with the caption "send help SOS".

Sadly for Kardashian, and her son, Arsenal were knocked out of the championship on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Kim seems engaged as she watches with her son - Charlotte Wilson/Offside

Kim Kardashian at Arsenal game - Dan Weir/MatchDay Images

Earlier this week Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, spoke of his devastation after Hollywood actress Julia Roberts' made a visit to the city, but went to see Manchester United.

He said: "I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

"Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?

"And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us."