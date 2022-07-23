Keeping cool: N.B. events take precautions during heat wave

The Highland Games introduced misting stations this year so people can cool down. (Hannah Rudderham/CBC - image credit)

With 30 C temperatures in New Brunswick this weekend, people are finding ways to stay cool even while attending events that the province has to offer.

The Highland Games, celebrating Scottish and Celtic culture in New Brunswick, are on until Sunday. This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Devin Patterson, communications and marketing chair of the festival, said there are ways to stay cool while enjoying the events.

"On the grounds of Government House, we've got these big beautiful trees so lots of shade cover," he said. "We got some misting stations set up this year — that's new for us."

He also mentioned that the entertainment tents provide a spot for people to cool off in the shade and the Wilmot Splash Pad is right across the street for people to enjoy.

Vendors are also selling cold treats like shaved ice and lemonade, he said.

Sarah Legere, manager at Poppy's Lemonade, said it was the first time for the business at the event.

She said business has been steady throughout the morning with people grabbing a lemonade to beat the heat.

"I think we're going to get busier this afternoon once it gets hotter out. Hopefully we'll have a good outcome," she said.

The Highland Games is home to athletic competitions as well as highland dancing, including the Atlantic Open Championship.

Kate Francoeur, 20, came to the games to volunteer, but her age category for the Atlantic Open needed another person so she was asked to step in. She is also hosting a workshop in the afternoon.

She said she's taken advantage of the misting stations and is making sure to stay hydrated. She is also using a cold towel to make sure she's keeping her body temperature down.

Despite the heat, Francoeur said the competition is going well.

"Everyone seems to be dancing very well and [I'm] looking forward to the rest of the day."

Patterson said there is a first-aid tent on site for any injuries or heat-related problems.

Powwow shade, cooling stations

The Highland Games are not the only ones having outdoor activities this weekend. Neqotkuk First Nation's powwow runs from Saturday morning until Sunday night.

Shane Perley-Dutcher, a councillor, said the powwow grounds are located in a good spot because it's surrounded by trees that provide shade.

The employment and training building is next to the grounds and Perley-Dutcher said it's being left open so people can go into the air-conditioned space to cool down. He said lots of people have already taken advantage of it.

Perley-Dutcher said when planning for powwows, every type of weather is taken into consideration.

The heat is expected to continue Sunday and Perley-Dutcher is looking forward to the elders and young ones having a good time, but safely.

"We're going to have extra people on staff to be sure that all our elders are OK, walking around to ensure people are OK [and] staying hydrated," he said.

Perley-Dutcher said there are first-aid responders at the powwow just in case.