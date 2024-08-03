“Keeping a clean sheet is the best feeling” – Chelsea’s new €24.5m man reflects on his debut

Filip Jorgensen has expressed his delight with his winning debut against Club America having had a busy few days after completing his move to Chelsea.

The Blues announced the arrival of Jorgensen from Villarreal earlier this week in a deal worth €24.5m and they wasted little time in thrusting the Dane into action.

The 22-year-old played the second half of Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Club America and kept a clean sheet which was definitely the start he was looking for.

Jorgensen delighted with clean sheet

Jorgensen is the third goalkeeper Chelsea have signed in the last three windows after the arrivals of Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic last summer.

The Denmark under-21 international will likely be competing with Sanchez for the number one shirt given Petrovic is expected to leave after just one season at the club.

The Dane has clearly been signed as he’s seen as a good fit for how Enzo Maresca wants to play and it will be interesting to see how long it takes for him to become the first choice goalkeeper.

Jorgensen will be competing with Robert Sanchez to be Chelsea’s number one.

Jorgensen has reflected on a busy few days after completing his move and making his debut and said he was delighted to get off to a winning start.

“It’s been a busy few days,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“There have been many new things to take in and it’s been busy, but finally I’ve taken the first steps and made my debut as well. So I’m very happy and now I will keep building and getting to know the players better.

“Keeping a clean sheet is the best feeling. It was a bit hard because I only did one training with the team and I didn’t have so much time to get to know all the players yet, but I’m happy with the debut and that we didn’t concede any goals.

“A lot happened in these last few months but I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I just want to keep building, get better, get to know the staff and all the players better, and how we play.”

Next up for Jorgensen and his new team-mates is a game against Manchester City on Saturday before the final game of the tour against Real Madrid on August 6th.