Keep It Weird With YTV's Official Retro Apparel Collection Launching November 17

The Nostalgic Collection From Nelvana and Retrokid Features Nine Exclusive Hand-Drawn Designs From Iconic '90s YTV Series Including

Camp Cariboo, UH-OH, Video & Arcade Top 10 and You Can't Do That On Television

Complete Collection Available November 17 at 9 p.m. ET at Retrokid.ca

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/3BWdAdX

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's YTV, along with Nelvana and Canadian clothing company Retrokid, today announced the YTV x Retrokid 'Keep It Weird' Collection, available November 17 at 9 p.m. ET at retrokid.ca. The collection, made for millennial Canadians who grew up watching YTV, is comprised of high-quality hoodies and t-shirts donning nine exclusive hand-drawn designs of throwback YTV network logos and favourite YTV series Camp Cariboo, UH-OH, Video & Arcade Top 10 and You Can't Do That On Television.

YTV x Retrokid 'Keep It Weird' Collection (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"YTV first came into Canadian homes in 1998, and has been an iconic and beloved Canadian brand ever since," said Greg McLelland, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Corus Entertainment. "Through analyzing social data, we could see how strong the YTV fandom was, not just with today's kids but also with adults who grew up with The Zone, Camp Cariboo, UH-OH, Video & Arcade Top 10, You Can't Do That On Television, and so many more quintessential YTV series. The designs from Retrokid immediately evoke memories of being a kid in front of the TV. The YTV logo has had many iterations, programming has changed and numerous adored PJs have walked through the door, but the brand's values of having fun, being yourself and keeping it weird have remained the same."

The clothing line and partnership with Retrokid was brought to life by Nelvana, a division of Corus Entertainment, serving as the license holder for the new collection. In addition to the hoodies and t-shirts, a limited number of the classic Camp Cariboo Keener hats are available to purchase, with net proceeds donated directly to Kids in Camp – a registered charity established to financially assist families to send their kids to an Ontario Camps Association accredited camp.

Story continues

As Canada's first dedicated network for kids, YTV embraces its role as a trailblazer in all things funny for families. YTV's signature style features made-up words, irreverent jokes and random acts of kidness, making it the best-in-class destination for everything #funexpected, year over year, holding the spot for #1 commercial kids network in Canada.

"Retrokid is a celebration of your fondest memories growing up as a kid," said Steve Gaskin, Co-Founder, Retrokid. "Through authentic collaborations and premium apparel, we spark joy and feel-good nostalgia that's sure to remind you of your inner child. We are honored and grateful to create Corus Entertainment's first-ever YTV 'Keep It Weird' collection with some deep cut designs from the most well-known YTV series. The collection commemorates YTV's rich history and importance in the lives of those who grew up watching the channel."

The collaboration has been teased on Retrokid's social platforms and received overwhelmingly positive comments and engagement, truly highlighting what the YTV brand means to Canadians. On October 14, Retrokid provided a sneak peak of the collection to their VIP followers with an opportunity to pre-order items at a 10% discount. Within minutes of the pre-sale drop, a record-breaking number of orders and high online traffic almost crashed the site. In addition to support on Retrokid's social platforms, Corus Entertainment is launching a robust marketing campaign to promote the line across its social, digital and broadcast channels.

The YTV x Retrokid 'Keep It Weird' collection is available exclusively on retrokid.ca, shipping across Canada and the U.S. Fans can view and purchase the full collection here.

For licensing opportunities, e-mail nelvanalicensing@corusent.com.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, BY18-19 (Aug 27/18 – Aug 25/19), BY19-20 (Aug 26/19 – Aug 30/20), BY20-21 (Aug 31/2020 – Aug 29/2021), C2-11, AMA(000), M-Su 2a-2a, Spec Kids Eng Com

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,800 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

Follow Nelvana Enterprises on Twitter @NelvanaEnt

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/04/c7686.html