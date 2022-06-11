How to keep wasps at bay this summer when eating and drinking outside

Photo credit: Sharon Vos-Arnold / Getty Images

If there’s one thing that can instantly ruin a pleasant drink, on a warm summer's day in the garden, it is wasps. But there are a few simple solutions that can help keep wasps at bay. Consider these ahead of your next picnic...

1. Avoid sugary drinks

Even though you might not like to hear it, avoid taking any sugary drinks or sweet food outside to begin with. If you do, make sure to keep them covered.

2. Collect fallen fruit

And if you have fruit trees in your garden, be sure to pick up any fallen fruits as soon as possible. Wasps tend to be drawn to their sweetness.

Photo credit: Mikhail Nazarov / Getty Images

3. Avoid bright colours

Another thing that can unfortunately attract wasps: bright colours. We might be excited to get your colourful summer clothing out of the wardrobe but you may need to consider what you wear if you plan on sunbathing or reading in the garden this summer.

Consider wearing lighter or more muted colours in your garden, as wasps are less drawn to pale colours.

4. Don't panic

If a wasp does land on you, try not to panic, as difficult as that might be. When we flap our arms around, this causes wasps to feel threatened, which is when they are even more likely to sting. The same can be said if a wasp happens to get under your clothes, whether that be up a sleeve or down your collar.

