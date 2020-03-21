To Keep Spirits Up During Covid-19, Swae Lee Hosts Free Concert Via Instagram Live With Over 100,000 Fans

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2020 / Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there's one artist that is looking to make sure people stay positive and still have fun while being quarantined.

Yesterday, to his almost 9 million followers on instagram, Swae Lee announced that he would be throwing a concert live on instagram today .

The "Someone Said" artist announced to his fans that he would be going live on Instagram for a free concert while everyone is quarantined at home. Due to the social distancing, many artists along with Swae Lee have had to reschedule their tours as most of the world is being told to stay home.

Swae Lee was supposed to be on the road with fellow artist Post Malone for the Runaway Tour, but the epidemic has hit a pause on the music world. Thanks to this new trend, music lovers are able to enjoy some of their favorite artists from the comfort of their homes. Artists like John Legend and Coldplay's Chris Martin have also hosted free concerts for their fans.

"Instagram Live concert tomorrow @8:00 free tickets see y'all then hitting the stage @8," Posted Lee to his almost 9 million followers on Thursday.

Lee has become known for his hooks and melodies, as demonstrated in collaborations with the likes of Madonna, Ellie Goulding, Anitta, French Montana and Post Malone among others. He's been described as 'the songbird of our generation'.

During the instagram concert, Lee announced his first solo project will be titled "Human Nature."

