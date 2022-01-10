Keep your skin hydrated and glowing all winter long with this moisturizer that shoppers give 4.9 out of 5 stars

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter is notoriously brutal on your skin. The dryness in the air can zap your skin of much-needed moisture, while frigid, whipping winds can result in redness. Even those with top-notch skin care regimens know the struggle is real during the cold-weather months.

Luckily, there are lots of products out there that can help keep your skin looking and feel its best despite the day’s weather conditions. Tons of shoppers swear by Beautycounter’s Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream, so I decided to give it a try during the recent cold blast here on the East Coast. After a week of using this product I can say with 100% certainty, I understand the hype!

Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream, $89

When I saw that Beautycounter’s Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream had more than 3,000 reviews and 4.9 out of 5 stars, I was interested. I’ve liked most other products from the brand that I’ve tried in the past, and I desperately needed a moisturizer that could keep my skin hydrated throughout the day. My skin isn’t normally dry, but it gets pretty dull and flaky during the winter. And with temperatures below freezing for multiple days already, this year was no exception.

I don’t mind a really rich, thick and creamy moisturizer for my face, and that’s exactly what the Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream is. Though it feels substantial on your fingertips, it actually doesn’t feel heavy or sticky once you apply it. Instead, it just makes your skin feel moisturized, supple and firm for hours. The first day I used it, I was pretty shocked that my skin still felt hydrated as I was preparing to wash it before bed. I’d spent an hour walking outside in 20-degree weather, but my skin still felt and looked great.

Looking at the reviews for this moisturizer, it’s apparent that I am not the only person who is a fan of the Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream.

“I love it!” wrote one reviewer. “Very hydrating and silky! Great for my dry, dry skin!”

Another customer commented, “This cream is outstanding. With dry skin, especially during the winter months, moisturizing my skin is so important. I apply this cream at night, [and] its smooth texture, beautiful packaging and clean nourishing feel make my skin bedtime routine a pleasure. I wake up with my skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.”

One note about the price: don’t let it deter you! Yes, at $89, the Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream is expensive. But a little goes a long way, and one jar can easily last two to three months. And let’s be real: you wouldn’t think twice about spending that much on boots to keep your feet protected or a coat to keep you warm. Your skin deserves the same TLC.

