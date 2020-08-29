Keep sick kids home from school even if they test negative for COVID-19, pediatricians warn parents

Two Toronto pediatricians are warning parents that if their kids display symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, they keep should them at home even if they test negative for the novel coronavirus — because tests can produce inaccurate results in children.

They say with flu season just weeks away, children with a runny nose, cough or sore throat could have COVID-19, influenza or just the common cold, and it won't always be possible for health experts to tell.

Dr. Dina Kulik, a pediatrician and emergency room physician, told CBC's Here and Now Thursday that if kids have a fever, runny nose, rash or nausea, parents should simply proceed as if their children have the novel coronavirus.

"I think all of that should be considered to be COVID because the testing is inaccurate and unreliable, particularly in children," she said. "I can say that with 100 per cent certainty."

Kulik said even though the province will allow children to return to school 24 hours after their symptoms subside if they test negative for the virus, parents should keep those kids isolated at home for two weeks.

Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, said since children often experience milder symptoms, or none at all, they should stay home from school for at least a week if they are experiencing any new symptoms.

"We know that kids are going to get sick," she said. "There's going to be so many competing viruses around that we won't know what's caused it."

Kulik, who is also the founder and director of the Toronto medical clinic Kidcrew, said parents should keep kids at home and isolated for 14 days if they feel unwell, and extends that to other family members.

As a mother of four school-aged children, she said she understands how stressful that could be.

"I get it, totally," she said. "But, if we send our kids that are even a little bit sick, we're going to be increasing the risk that other people get sick."

Kulik said given the fact that an asymptomatic student could spread the virus in a classroom, it's especially important to practise physical distancing, hand hygiene and to wear masks.

Parents put in impossible situation, says mother of 3

Romana Siddiqui, a mother of three who lives in Mississauga, says she had high hopes for the government's back-to-school plan because additional federal funding was announced, but says she was left disappointed.

"I feel that it's still not a safe plan," she said.

Siddiqui, who is part of a parent group advocating against the government's previous cuts to education, was hoping for more protocols to be put in place and is mainly concerned about class sizes being too large.

She says she's fortunate that her work schedule is flexible and her children are old enough to stay home by themselves, but says many parents will be left in an impossible situation.

