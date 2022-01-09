To keep Raleigh a desirable, affordable place to live, here’s what must end

Staff
·4 min read

Housing costs

The Raleigh housing market is the third hottest in the country with an expected increase of 23.7% by November, according to Zillow. (Jan. 5)

Such housing price increases are devastating to affordable housing. Yet, our leaders and politicians continue to give companies massive incentives to locate here. With increased demand from newcomers, housing prices are going to increase. Incentives for urban areas in North Carolina should be banned or a moratorium imposed. If companies do not want to locate here without incentives, let them go elsewhere. For now Raleigh is a desirable place to live, but will it continue to be?

Alan L. Tharp, Raleigh

Affording a home

Regarding “The rent trap,” (Jan. 5):

It has never been easy to buy that first home. The average interest rate paid on a home loan today is 2-3%. We paid 10% down on our first home in 1984 at 13.75% interest.

We are landlords. Many applicants drive two new cars and have heavy credit card debt. Work history is spotty. Recent government policy that postpones foreclosures and evictions has made us far more conservative about choosing tenants. It has also reduced the supply of fixer-uppers.

Guard your credit, work hard, share housing, barter services, stick to a budget, and look in cheaper areas. You can do it!

Susan Marie Cope, Apex

Capitol justice

Prior to Jan. 6, 2021 our nation’s Capitol was recognized as the shining temple on the hill, a symbol of our successful experiment with democracy.

Hoping to deflect attention from the despicable behavior of their own supporters, Republican lawmakers are faulting Capitol police for being ill-prepared for the Jan. 6 melee. What a crock!

In the 150 years since the Capitol was completed, its noble police officers have comported themselves with the appropriate level of stewardship for such a cherished place — courteous watchmen, serving at the consent of the watched.

Let us bring the rioters to justice and send them to jail. Let us vote their champions in Congress out of office.

Andrew Leager, Haw River

NC donors

Regarding “Companies reflected on ‘values’ after Jan. 6. They decided to stick with NC lawmakers.” (Jan. 5):

This article listed 13 N.C. corporations that have proven themselves to value money grubbing and influence peddling over patriotism and ethics.

The justifications company spokespersons gave for donating money to traitors are pathetic. Each of the seven N.C. representatives, along with the other 147 traitors in the U.S. House and Senate, should be thrown out of office at the earliest opportunity, not given cash to enable them to be reelected.

The traitors have no concept loyalty to their country or its constitution, and corporations that donate to them are almost as much of a disgrace as the traitors. North Carolina voters should let each of these companies know how flabby their justifications are and vote every single of of these traitors out of office.

Harris G. Factor, Columbia, MD

The unvaccinated

The best tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, will not be allowed into Australia to defend his title in their big tournament. Good for the Aussies. Like a few other sports celebrities, Djokovic seems to think he is immune from any obligation not to infect others.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has had enough of such selfish people. He wants to exclude the unvaccinated from nearly all of normal French life. Good for him too.

It’s long past the time for humoring those who disdainfully shirk their public responsibilities. That the unvaccinated get sick and die at rates far above those who are vaccinated doesn’t seem to faze them. So it’s time to push them aside, forbidding them from being near the rest of us.

Lawrence Evans, Durham

Roe vs Wade

Most Americans are concerned that the court decision legalizing abortion (Roe vs Wade) will be overturned this year. Since male justices will never experience pregnancy, they should recuse themselves. Let’s only have female justices decide. I think most of us can accept that. White males have made the rules and decisions on matters they are not subject to for far too long in this country.

Daryl Bowman, Raleigh

Calls to ban books

Eliminating the diversity of our books doesn’t eliminate the diversity of our country, but it can eliminate empathy by denying students an opportunity to see the world through another’s eyes.

Blowback on curriculum that make even a token mention of diverse experiences denies students the tools to help us “form a more perfect union.” Learning about imperfections doesn’t lead to guilt, rather it builds empathy and capacity to improve.

Amid a pandemic with over 832,000 American lives lost and scores of healthcare workers burned-out, one would think we’d do well to have more empathy within our communities, not less.

Perhaps it should be no surprise that some of those fighting against masks are also fighting to mask our potential for developing empathy through books and curriculum. These folks inundating school board meetings are not defending the flag, but tearing at the fabric that binds us together: Empathy.

Kim Mackey, Fuquay-Varina

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi