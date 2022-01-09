To keep Raleigh a desirable, affordable place to live, here’s what must end

Housing costs

The Raleigh housing market is the third hottest in the country with an expected increase of 23.7% by November, according to Zillow. (Jan. 5)

Such housing price increases are devastating to affordable housing. Yet, our leaders and politicians continue to give companies massive incentives to locate here. With increased demand from newcomers, housing prices are going to increase. Incentives for urban areas in North Carolina should be banned or a moratorium imposed. If companies do not want to locate here without incentives, let them go elsewhere. For now Raleigh is a desirable place to live, but will it continue to be?

Alan L. Tharp, Raleigh

Affording a home

Regarding “The rent trap,” (Jan. 5):

It has never been easy to buy that first home. The average interest rate paid on a home loan today is 2-3%. We paid 10% down on our first home in 1984 at 13.75% interest.

We are landlords. Many applicants drive two new cars and have heavy credit card debt. Work history is spotty. Recent government policy that postpones foreclosures and evictions has made us far more conservative about choosing tenants. It has also reduced the supply of fixer-uppers.

Guard your credit, work hard, share housing, barter services, stick to a budget, and look in cheaper areas. You can do it!

Susan Marie Cope, Apex

Capitol justice

Prior to Jan. 6, 2021 our nation’s Capitol was recognized as the shining temple on the hill, a symbol of our successful experiment with democracy.

Hoping to deflect attention from the despicable behavior of their own supporters, Republican lawmakers are faulting Capitol police for being ill-prepared for the Jan. 6 melee. What a crock!

In the 150 years since the Capitol was completed, its noble police officers have comported themselves with the appropriate level of stewardship for such a cherished place — courteous watchmen, serving at the consent of the watched.

Let us bring the rioters to justice and send them to jail. Let us vote their champions in Congress out of office.

Andrew Leager, Haw River

NC donors

Regarding “Companies reflected on ‘values’ after Jan. 6. They decided to stick with NC lawmakers.” (Jan. 5):

This article listed 13 N.C. corporations that have proven themselves to value money grubbing and influence peddling over patriotism and ethics.

The justifications company spokespersons gave for donating money to traitors are pathetic. Each of the seven N.C. representatives, along with the other 147 traitors in the U.S. House and Senate, should be thrown out of office at the earliest opportunity, not given cash to enable them to be reelected.

The traitors have no concept loyalty to their country or its constitution, and corporations that donate to them are almost as much of a disgrace as the traitors. North Carolina voters should let each of these companies know how flabby their justifications are and vote every single of of these traitors out of office.

Harris G. Factor, Columbia, MD

The unvaccinated

The best tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, will not be allowed into Australia to defend his title in their big tournament. Good for the Aussies. Like a few other sports celebrities, Djokovic seems to think he is immune from any obligation not to infect others.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has had enough of such selfish people. He wants to exclude the unvaccinated from nearly all of normal French life. Good for him too.

It’s long past the time for humoring those who disdainfully shirk their public responsibilities. That the unvaccinated get sick and die at rates far above those who are vaccinated doesn’t seem to faze them. So it’s time to push them aside, forbidding them from being near the rest of us.

Lawrence Evans, Durham

Roe vs Wade

Most Americans are concerned that the court decision legalizing abortion (Roe vs Wade) will be overturned this year. Since male justices will never experience pregnancy, they should recuse themselves. Let’s only have female justices decide. I think most of us can accept that. White males have made the rules and decisions on matters they are not subject to for far too long in this country.

Daryl Bowman, Raleigh

Calls to ban books

Eliminating the diversity of our books doesn’t eliminate the diversity of our country, but it can eliminate empathy by denying students an opportunity to see the world through another’s eyes.

Blowback on curriculum that make even a token mention of diverse experiences denies students the tools to help us “form a more perfect union.” Learning about imperfections doesn’t lead to guilt, rather it builds empathy and capacity to improve.

Amid a pandemic with over 832,000 American lives lost and scores of healthcare workers burned-out, one would think we’d do well to have more empathy within our communities, not less.

Perhaps it should be no surprise that some of those fighting against masks are also fighting to mask our potential for developing empathy through books and curriculum. These folks inundating school board meetings are not defending the flag, but tearing at the fabric that binds us together: Empathy.

Kim Mackey, Fuquay-Varina