Keep Pounding Classic: Northwestern falls short in 42-35 loss to Providence Day

Northwestern could not overcome five touchdown passes by Providence Day as the Chargers beat the Trojans 42-35 Saturday night in the first-ever Keep Pounding High School Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

The Trojans made a furious comeback in the second half. Down 35-14 late in the third quarter, the Trojans made a late run off three Finley Polk touchdown passes. However, their comeback ultimately fell short.

