How to keep that poinsettia or hellebore happy throughout the holidays

This is a good week to give gift plants for the holidays that not only brighten up winter interiors but help keep homes healthy.

Poinsettias are still the traditional Christmas gift plant, but for the past few years hellebores have been putting down roots as the winter gift plant that keeps on giving.

The No. 1 reason to give a hellebore: Hellebores can be transplanted outdoors after the holidays. We all know that poinsettias can overstay their welcome, taking up space and getting long legged in February and March when you are long over the winter holidays.

The No. 1 reason to give a poinsettia: Big bracts of beautiful color, with lots of color options. Houseplants and hellebores just can’t match the display of crimson, white, gold and even peach that are now available from long-lasting poinsettia plants.

Traditionalists still enjoy poinsettias as the gift plant they remember from childhood sitting on grandma’s table as a centerpiece and lining the altar during Christmas services.

Want to keep that poinsettia looking its best? Remember to punch holes in the foil wrapper, place it on a saucer and water when soil feels dry.

Fastest way to kill a hellebore plant: Place your potted hellebore in a warm room and forget to water it.

Hellebores are outdoor perennial plants and they can handle the indoor warmth for just a few weeks. A cool room or protected porch is their happy place, with just short visits to the heated space as a centerpiece or display plant.

Keep the soil moist but do not let the roots sit in drainage water. Transplant or move potted hellebores outdoors as soon as the holidays are over.

Fastest way to kill a poinsettia plant: Leave it in the cold car overnight or expose it to the icy draft of an open window.

Poinsettias are tropical plants that cannot handle the cold. They also will drop leaves quickly if set too close to a heat source or if you keep the soil too wet. Feel the soil before you water your poinsettia. Wait until it is dry to the touch then water well making sure the plant does not sit in drainage water.

Tip for any gift plant wrapped in foil: Use a knife to score the bottom of the foil or cellophane wrapping so the water can drain freely from the bottom of the pot. Potted plants do not like wet feet.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.