‘We keep pets and eat livestock, why not this?’: China’s defiant fur farmers

Guardian staff
·3 min read

“Now it’s a bad time to get into the fur business,” says a farm worker in Hebei province, northern China. The worker, who has been farming foxes for more than 30 years, says they have stopped after operating at a loss for several years in a row.

China is the world’s biggest producer of animal fur, but here in Suning county, its “capital of fur”, business appears quiet. “The whole industry chain – raw fur and garment production – is struggling,” says the farm worker.

An average of more than 4,000 fur enterprises deregistered their business licences each year between 2017 and 2019, according to Economic Daily, with an estimated 52% having quit the industry as of January 2022.

Data published by the China Leather Industry Association indicates that the total output of fur extracted from minks, foxes and raccoon dogs in China fell from 87m pelts in 2014, to 39m in 2019 and 27m in 2021.

Animal welfare campaigners say the industry has been hit by growing awareness of animal cruelty and by the use of other materials such hemp and frayed denim in place of fur.

At the Huasi International Fur City, home to more than 1,000 brands, retailers are also pessimistic. “We’ve been running this shop for five years, and business has gone downhill over the past few years, especially since the pandemic,” Mrs Zhang, a fur garment seller, tells the Guardian.

A customer tries on a mink coat at a shopping mall in Shangcun, in China’s Hebei province.
A customer tries on a mink coat at a shopping mall in Shangcun, in China’s Hebei province. Photograph: Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters

“More and more people are starting to boycott fur products, but I don’t think they see it from our perspective because they themselves aren’t involved in the industry. Some may call it greed, but we also keep pets and eat livestock, that’s because there is a demand, so how is it any different to fur trade?”

However, China’s fur production could yet increase after countries including Denmark culled millions of animals bred for their fur, and temporarily banned production because of fears that a Covid mutation could be a hazard to human health.

“As its global competitors such as Denmark and the Netherlands are losing their business and profits, there is a chance that China would seize this opportunity to gain a bigger share in the global market,” wrote the authors of a 2022 report published by non-profit group Act Asia.

With China’s Covid-zero era coming to an end, fur cities are already hoping revitalise the business. A press release from the Suning local government states: “China has the largest consumer market around the globe, and the end of Covid restrictions is creating sound conditions for a prosperous fur industry.” Suning hopes to become “the world’s capital of fur”.

Animal welfare campaigners are outraged at the prospect and have called on countries including the UK to stop importing animal fur. The UK introduced a ban on fur farming in 2003, but does not ban imports. Fur worth just under £30m has been imported from China in the past five years, according to Humane Society International/UK.

Recent footage from HSI’s campaign against fur farming in northern China has shown raccoon dogs, foxes and minks living in filthy cages barely larger than their body sizes, while past investigations have also shown foxes being electrocuted, beaten and even skinned alive.

Related: Danish farmers turn their backs on mink after Covid mutation cull

“If fur is too cruel to be produced here, it should be too cruel to sell here, and until such a ban is introduced, the UK remains complicit in the very same fur cruelty we set out to ban two decades ago,” Peter Li, HSI’s China policy specialist, said.

“China’s fur production can’t exist in isolation of the global market, and that global market is turning away from fur. China’s ban on the wildlife trade for consumption is a good start but in order to fully address potential future outbreaks, it is imperative that all countries permanently ban wildlife used for any purpose, and that includes fur production.”

You can send us your stories and thoughts at animalsfarmed@theguardian.com

Latest Stories

  • What was in the seafood boxes? Keys fish house fined $250,000 for mislabeling lobsters

    What to know about the case.

  • A baby dropped his bottle in an orangutan’s zoo exhibit. ‘I didn’t expect what happened next,’ says mom.

    One baby's lost bottle is a clever primate's treasure.

  • Alberta splits wildlife management into hunting, fishing and everything else

    EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative Party government has moved on a proposal to split wildlife management responsibilities in the province, creating a new department of hunting and fishing in the Forestry, Parks and Tourism Ministry. The new branch, according to an internal memo obtained and confirmed by The Canadian Press, will "increase focus and capacity on supporting hunting and fishing as an activity on Crown lands." The memo says the branch will nowgovern allocation of fish and wildli

  • The coast of Southern California is becoming a hotspot for great white sharks

    Great white sharks are frequently spotted on Southern California beaches alongside surfers and swimmers, but researchers say we can all coexist.

  • Fisherman spots 'massive' walrus sunning itself in Scotland's Inner Hebrides

    A huge walrus has been spotted sunning itself on Scotland's west coast. Creel fisherman Lorn MacRae saw the Arctic animal basking in the winter sun on Cairn Na Burgh Beag, a small island which is part of the Treshnish Isles in the Inner Hebrides, on Monday. Marine conservation charity, the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT), described the walrus as "massive" after seeing photographs.

  • Whales are turning up dead on beaches — and our online shopping addiction is partly to blame

    Nearly two dozen whales have washed up along the Atlantic coast in recent months. Experts say climate change is sending whales into the path of ships.

  • Endangered Mexican wolf population makes strides in US

    Endangered Mexican gray wolves are making more strides, as more breeding pairs and pups have been documented since reintroduction efforts began in the southwestern U.S. more than two decades ago, federal wildlife managers said Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released the results of its annual survey in New Mexico and Arizona, saying this is the first time the population has topped 200 and the seventh straight year that the numbers have trended upward. In all, at least 241 of the predators were counted, marking a nearly 23% increase over the previous year and a doubling of the population since 2017.

  • Saving endangered right whales pits advocates against lobstermen

    Each year pushes the 340 remaining North Atlantic right whales closer to extinction, but lobstermen say protective rules endanger their industry

  • Scientists solve the mystery of dreaded Norse sea monster

    The dreaded sea monster “hafgufa” of Norse legend was said to emit an irresistible perfume that lured fish straight into its open mouth, while it lay stationery in the water, like a predatory island.

  • Sid the ‘goofy’ bison has the zoomies — and it was caught on camera at South Dakota zoo

    “Being the youngest and only male bison in the herd, zoomies are in his job description — along with annoying the women in the herd.” ​

  • Elephants in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain

    At this zoo in a central California farming community, the 32-year-old African elephant is key not only to drawing visitors but also to ensuring there are elephants for zoogoers to see in the years to come — a future some animal lovers want to avoid. Over the past year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been pulled into a growing global debate over the future of elephants in zoos. The zoo in Fresno, while beloved by local residents, has been targeted by animal activists in a report criticizing living conditions for the elephants and in legal actions trying to free them.

  • Exhausted deer pulled out to sea rescued by passing boat

    Footage shows the moment an exhausted deer struggling to stay afloat after getting pulled out to sea was rescued by a passing boat.The animal hoped to reach a nearby island to search for food but ended up being lost in the middle of the vast ocean due to choppy currents in Chonburi province, Thailand, in December.After hours of wading aimlessly, fishermen happened to pass by the area and spotted the tired deer.It tried to swim away but the boat followed behind while the fishermen attempted to calm it down.Soon after, it was fished out of the water and was later seen resting on the lap of one of its rescuers.FIsherman Tonkla said: ‘We were near Samae San Island. We noticed its head from afar but didn't confirm what it was until we were closer.'Tonkla added deers usually cross the quick swim between the islands.He said: ‘That one might have been pushed away by the current. It would have drowned if we hadn't seen it.'The deer was taken to the pier with rescue workers waiting. They checked on the creature who was resting on the floor.It was taken to the wildlife centre's facility for a health check before being released into its habitat.

  • 2 eagle parents took turns getting covered in snow to protect their eggs from the California storm

    Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit organization, is live-streaming two eagles in their nest protecting their eggs in frigid temperatures.

  • ‘Massive’ walrus spotted enjoying sunshine on Scottish coast

    The unexpected visitor had hauled itself on to rocks in the Treshnish Isles, near Mull.

  • Hundreds of pigeons are dying in California, officials say. What’s killing them?

    Band-tailed pigeons are native to California.

  • Animal rights activists call on customers at vegan street event to boycott WWF and RSPB

    One of Britain’s biggest vegan street events has been riven by a bitter war of words between animal rights campaigners and two of the country’s oldest nature charities.

  • In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old

    Iran's only Asiatic cheetah cub died Tuesday despite days of treatment for kidney failure, local media reported. Pirouz, 10 months old, had been the only survivor of his litter of three endangered Asiatic cheetahs. The semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported Tuesday that days of treatment had failed to save him.

  • Animals have stand-offs over garden food, Nottingham study says

    Food left by people in urban gardens can benefit animals but also draw competitors and predators.

  • Scrapping over scraps: British wildlife clash over leftover food

    Video footage revealed more aggressive and submissive behaviour among animals than neutral interactions.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.