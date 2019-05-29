Keep or Cut: Should you stash these struggling stars?

As fantasy owners, we hate these moments. It’s the moments where we have to take a hard look at our early draft picks, the ones that have been causing us more harm than good. We have to ask ourselves, “Should I cut bait? Can I continue waiting?” It’s a tough exercise.

Fantasy baseball expert Andy Behrens can help.

Andy first begins with Joey Votto. A recent hot streak has raised Votto’s batting average … to just .242. Not what we’ve come to expect from the Reds staple. Unfortunately, and most glaringly, there’s just been a total lack of power from him the last season and a half, and if he’s not delivering on either average or home runs, there just isn’t enough there to keep him rostered.

Andy wastes no time with Chris Archer: You should drop him. He hasn’t shown anything in a Pirates uniform this season, and his ratios are pretty much unplayable.

While Andy wasn’t high on Jose Ramirez coming into the season, he understands that owners who invested a high pick on him will want to keep him, but with that said, Andy thinks the only reason worth keeping him are the stolen bases he could provide. Everything else looks to be in clear decline.