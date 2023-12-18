Yep, they can sneak in there, too.

Mice are bad enough in your house, but you'll definitely want to keep mice out of your car, where they can do some pretty extensive damage in no time flat. (Plus—no one wants to see a mouse scurrying around the car floor while you're out on the highway!)

Winter is the big season when rats and mice may be looking for a warm and cozy nest—and when they might set up shop in your car. Here's what you can do to prevent those icky little hitchhikers, and how to handle it if you do see evidence of mouse activity in your car.

How to Keep Mice Out of Your Car

As always, it's far better to stop mice from getting into your car in the first place, rather than trying to get them out after they've made a home. There are a few different tactics you can try to make your car inhospitable to rodents.

Keep food out of your car

The best way to keep mice out of your car is to make sure there's nothing in there that's enticing, says Jeffrey R. Schmidt, market technical director at Terminix. "Keep your vehicle clean, and vacuum the seats and floor mats," he says. "Make sure you never keep food in the trunk, and clean up drink spills as they occur," That'll make sure your car doesn't provide food and shelter, making it even more enticing to a mouse family.



Park in a safer spot

Your garage can do more than protect your car from the elements. It can add an extra barrier a mouse has to get through to get to your car. If you park outside, Schmidt recommends steering clear of spots mice like to live in, such as tall grasses or heavy shrubbery. "That makes it too simple for a mouse to gain easy access to your car."



Take your car out regularly

A car that sits for a while in a garage or driveway is more likely to be viewed as a stationary (and safe) spot by mice. A car you rarely drive can be the perfect nesting spot for mice, Schmidt says.



Consider mouse deterrents

Some scents, like peppermint, cayenne, and cedar wood, could help keep mice from your car on a temporary basis—and can be used as an additional measure once you follow the other rodent prevention steps.

How to Tell if You Have Mice in Your Car

The biggest clue of a mouse infestation is when something goes haywire in your car, Schmidt says. A mouse infestation can lead to some serious electrical damage to your car. "Electrical wire is sometimes coated with a soy-based plastic insulation that can be irresistible to a hungry mouse. The gnawing also helps them keep their teeth sharp, and the chewed debris might be used for nesting material."

You should also keep an eye out for damaged fabric, floor mats, and cushion material; activity in the trash in your car; or (ick) mouse droppings, which are tiny, quarter-inch rod-shaped pellets.

How to Get Rid of Mice in Your Car

Schmidt recommends using snap traps with peanut butter or another food lure to trap out any mice in your car. "Applying rodenticide in a vehicle might solve the issue as well, but if the rodents die in your car, you will have another smell to contend with," he says.

Once your car is mouse-free, take care to clean it thoroughly. Because mice, mouse droppings, and nests can carry diseases, you'll want to air out the area as you work, and wear rubber gloves and a high quality mask when you're cleaning it, according to the CDC. Avoid using a vacuum or a broom, which can cause virus droplets to become airborne.

Use a general purpose disinfecting product that says "disinfectant" on the label. Auto care companies like Armor All have wipes that can be used to disinfect. Avoid using bleach, which can damage leather and other materials used in your car's interior.

And once your car is clean and shiny (and rodent free), keep your car clean afterward to help keep mice out of your car for good.

