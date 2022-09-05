Keep Your Kicks Fresh With LG's Styler ShoeCase

LG Electronics is taking sneaker care to the next level, unveiling a ShoeCase version of its Styler, originally released as a smart steam closet that smooths out wrinkles and deodorizes clothing.

At first glance, the ShoeCase looks similar to stackable storage boxes from brands like IKEA. However, users will find high-end features designed to keep your kicks clean and fresh. Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said: "LG’s new Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare form a total shoe care solution for hygienically cleansing, storing and displaying one’s footwear. Utilizing our latest technologies and offering convenient control and design, these groundbreaking products are ideal for consumers looking for a better, more enjoyable way to manage their shoe collection. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions for a better life at home."

The boxes come with TrueSteam technology and Zeo-Dry filters, which help wick away moisture while removing odors. The features are built to clean shoes of diverse fabrics and materials, cleaning four pairs in 37 minutes.

There's no official release date yet, but the LG Styler ShoeCase is currently on display at Hall 18 at IFA 2022. Stay tuned as we learn more about the launch.