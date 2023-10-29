Keep the hatches battened down as Storm Ciaran is on her way

A motorist drives through flooding on Golders Green Road at the junction with the North Circular after heavy rain in north-west London on Sunday - NIGEL HOWARD/NIGEL HOWARD

Towns were cut off by flooding over the weekend as the Met Office warned the south of England to prepare to be battered by rain and 90mph-plus winds.

Cornwall was one of the worst hit counties on Sunday after heavy rain and strong winds hit the south-western tip of England.

It followed strong rainfall on Saturday night in the north-east of the country, resulting in the closure of the main road in and out of Lanchester village, County Durham, because of severe flooding.

Now residents in the South West are being warned of “significant coastal flooding” amid heavy rain and strong winds, with the Environment Agency issuing 72 flood warnings as the latest spate of bad weather hits the country.

Met Office yellow warnings have been put in place across much of southern England and Wales ahead of Storm Ciaran, but they are likely to be escalated in the coming days once confidence in the modelling improves.

Chris Almond, the deputy chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciaran are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50mph or 60mph further inland.”

Serious damage and several deaths

The third named storm of this year’s season comes after areas in England and Scotland were battered by Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.

Forecasters have warned the latest deluge could cause disruption to roads and public transport, and even lead to a “danger to life” again, from floods in parts of Scotland.

Flooding was already seen across Sussex over the weekend, including at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings, which was evacuated on Saturday, with photos on social media showing flood water bursting through the entrance.

On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was left under water, while the town’s Tesco supermarket car park also flooded. A house had its roof ripped off in heavy winds that residents described as like a “tornado”.

Story continues

Kate Marks, the flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Significant coastal flooding is expected in the south west of England today due to high spring tides.

“It is also probable there will be minor coastal flooding impacts along parts of the south and west coasts of England.

“We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades. Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through flood water, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.’’

Weather is only expected to worsen

The weather is only expected to worsen as the week progresses with rain warnings in place until Wednesday and the Met Office yellow warning in place until the day after.

A “deep area of low pressure” is set to arrive on Thursday, which has been named by the Met Office as Storm Ciaran, threatening strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of England and Wales.

Mr Almond said: “This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region, but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground, bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”

Seven people are known to have died during Storm Babet, which hit the UK on Oct 19, including three in Scotland.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.