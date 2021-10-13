‘Keep it going. Boomer.’ CeeDee Lamb on ‘stressful’ Red River Game, Sooners QB change

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is a proud Oklahoma Sooners alumnus.

Only two years removed from playing in the Red River Classic against the Texas Longhorns, Lamb remains a devout fan of his alma mater.

So how was watching his Sooners fall behind big early last week?

“Stressful,” said Lamb, who has 348 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions through five games for the Cowboys. “All these Texas guys were texting me. It was 14-0 in the first 2 minutes in the game. I’ve never seen that … ever.”

Lamb insisted his confidence never wavered in his Sooners, who won with a walk-off touchdown 55-48 as time expired.

“I was one of the few because I know what the offense [is capable of doing],” he said. “If we have zero points I know something [odd] is up. Just understanding Lincoln Riley and the offense and what coach [Alex] Grinch was doing out there on defense I wasn’t really too worried. I was just like, why are we down 14-0? Two minutes?”

Even when the Sooners trailed 28-7, Lamb said he wasn’t concerned.

“Nah, I wasn’t. My junior year at K-State we were down and came all the way back,” he said. As for Riley’s decision to replace starting quarterback Spencer Rattler with Caleb Williams in the middle of the game, Lamb called it a “business decision.”

“Obviously, Spencer didn’t have the best half he wanted. But obviously the young guy Caleb definitely did a great job coming in when it was his time and stepping in. I’m sure the team will appreciate him and I’m sure Spencer still has the same love he does for the O-line and the team and the chemistry that’s going on in that locker room.”

He downplayed the QB switch.



“It’s not much of a change, but kudos to Caleb for that [performance],” he said. “Keep it going. We’re undefeated. Boomer.”