Keep your food fresh with these smart storage hacks

We’ve all been there. After a big grocery store trip, we unload our food into our cabinets and refrigerators for safe storage and yet some items always seem to go bad in record time.

From mealy fruit to wilting vegetables, it’s always a disappointment to throw just-purchased food into the trash. Luckily, there are a few storage hacks that you can try to keep your food in good shape. Check out the video above for all of our go-to tips.

For starters, try wrapping the ends of your bananas in plastic wrap to keep them from browning as quickly. Next, add a sheet of paper towel to the bottom of your food containers to help absorb excess moisture. And to keep your brown sugar from clumping, try storing it in the freezer.

Beyond these kitchen tricks, we also rely on great food containers. Shop a few of our favorite food storage products below and get more out of your grocery store runs.

