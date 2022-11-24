Keep your food fresh with these hacks

save food

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If your produce is looking tired and your bread is going stale, don’t despair! These simple hacks will help you revive your groceries and keep your food tasting fresh. Save yourself a bit of money and cut down your food waste by trying these nifty food revival hacks!

Tools:

Food Revival Hack 1: Revive Stale Bread

Few things are less appetizing than a loaf of stale loaf of bread. Fortunately, reviving your old loaf of bread is easy! Just run the loaf of stale bread under water for a few seconds then bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. When you take the bread out of the oven, it should be the perfect combination of soft and crispy!

Food Revival Hack 2: Revive Overripe Fruit

Overripe fruit can be unappetizing, but that doesn’t mean you should throw it out. Instead, transform your overripe fruit into jam! Just cut the fruit into pieces and boil it with some sugar on an induction burner. Then, spread your jam on your newly revived bread!

Food Revival Hack 3: Revive Tired Celery and Carrots

If your old celery and carrots are looking dried out and unappealing, there’s a simple solution. Just cut off the tops and set them aside for later use (see next hack below). Then, soak the celery and carrots in ice cold water for 30 minutes. When you take them out of the water, they should be perfectly crispy again!

Food Revival Hack 4: Use Up Carrot Tops to Make Pesto

Don’t toss your carrot tops! Use them to make a delicious pesto sauce. Add the carrot tops to a food processor along with 1 ½ cups of basil, ½ cup of pine nuts, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of honey, and a pinch of coarse salt. Pulse to combine, then add the delicious pesto to pasta, veggies, or the food of your choice.

Story continues

The post Keep your food fresh with these hacks appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

These lash and brow dupes will elevate your eye makeup

TikTok found a $19 belt bag that's similar to Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag: 'You can't tell me this doesn't look the exact same'

12 seriously sweet gifts for the friend who is celebrity-obsessed

Here are all the best kitchen deals happening this Black Friday, from KitchenAid and Le Creuset to Caraway and Our Place