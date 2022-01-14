How to keep up with Charlotte road conditions, closures and more amid winter storm

A winter storm expected to hit the Charlotte area over the weekend is forecast to bring snow and ice to the region with the potential to cause road closures and power outages.

Up to a half inch of freezing rain is expected in the Charlotte area, with parts of Mecklenburg County expected to get anywhere between 6 inches of snow to less than an inch. Emergency officials said Friday they are preparing for the potential impacts of the storm, and a winter storm watch remained in effect.

Here’s what to know about closures, changes to services and power outages, and how to keep track of it all:

Road conditions in Charlotte

Officials with the state Department of Transportation said Friday crews have been conducting “dry runs” on roads in Mecklenburg County to help keep roads clear once the storm moves through.

Still, NCDOT is asking folks to stay off the road once the storm arrives.

You can keep up with road conditions throughout the weekend by calling 511, visiting drivenc.gov or checking the NCDOT Twitter account at twitter.com/NCDOT. Locally, you can keep up with the latest in the Charlotte area by signing up for alerts from the city via CharMeck Alerts or Public Input.

Charlotte-area school closures

Many schools in the region, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, were already scheduled to be off Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Other winter storm-related closures, delays

To keep up with potential impacts to city services, such as trash pick-up or CATS routes, subscribe to alerts from the city via CharMeck Alerts or Public Input.

Events going virtual

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events will be all virtual this year due to the expected severe weather and “health precautions,” the organization announced Friday.

Power outages in Charlotte

As of Friday afternoon, there were about 200 power outages reported across North Carolina, according to the state’s outage tracker. About 10 of those outages were in Mecklenburg County.

You can track outages in real-time at ncdps.gov/power-outages throughout the storm.

Observer reporters Mark Price, Jonathan Limehouse and Evan Moore contributed to this story.