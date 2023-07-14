Keeneland car show, movie festival, PGA Tour & more: Best weekend events in Lexington

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including live music concerts, theatre shows, musicals, kid-friendly and free events, comedy shows, car shows, foodie events, county fairs, craft fairs, music festivals, film festivals and comic-cons.

Lexington Burger Week 2023

Lexington Burger Week continues through July 16 with more than 40 specialty burgers on the menu for $7 each at 30 local restaurants. Lexingtonburgerweek.com

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jessamine County Fair in Nicholasville

Take part in a dinosaur experience, petting zoo, pony rides, truck pull, greased pig contest, demolition derby and more during the Jessamine County Fair in Nicholasville through July 15. 100 Park Dr, Nicholasville. JessamineFair.org.

Trey Mullinax, left, fist bumps his caddie, Julien Trudeau, after winning the 2022 PGA Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. Mullinax is not expected to be back this week to defend his title. Michael Clubb/mclubb@herald-leader.com

PGA Tour golf: Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace

The PGA Tour is back at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville for the Barbasol Championship through July 16. Tickets are from $40, free for children under 15. 20 Ave of Champions, Nicholasville. BarbasolChampionship.com.

What you need to know as PGA Tour makes Central Kentucky stop with Barbasol Championship

National Parks & Recreation Month Celebration at Myriad Meadery

Celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month with a special collaboration release between Lexington’s Parks & Rec Department and Myriad Meadery on July 14 from noon-midnight. Visitors will be able to enjoy a pineapple, cherry, and vanilla session mead with a free commemorative pint glass while supplies last. Free. 732 National Ave. LexingtonKy.gov.

Wynonna Judd will headline the Master Musicians Festival in Somerset. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Master Musicians Festival in Somerset

Wynonna Judd, Nappy Roots, Nicholas Jamerson and others will take the stage during the 30th annual Master Musicians Festival on the campus of Somerset Community College on July 14 and 15. From $55. 808 Monticello St, Somerset. MasterMusiciansFestival.org.

Popular music festival taps Kentucky roots with Wynonna Judd as headliner

Disco Rodeo Block Party at Greyline Station

Saddle up for mechanical bull rides, pop-up shopping, dancing, food and more during a disco rodeo themed block party at Greyline Station on July 14 from 5-9 p.m. Free. 101 W Loudon Ave. facebook.com/events/678495530946676.

Royal Summer Princess Ball at The Kentucky Castle

Dance the night away at The Kentucky Castle’s Grand Ballroom with your favorite princesses during a Royal Summer Princess Ball on July 14 at 7 p.m. Each guest will receive dinner in addition to each child’s ticket including a tiara. $80. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. TheKentuckyCastle.com.

Kentucky actress Sean Young will remember working with Harry Dean Stanton after a showing of “Young Doctors in Love.” AP, Magnolia Pictures

Film Festival: Harry Dean Stanton Fest

Some of the highlights of the 11th annual film festival honoring character actor and Kentucky native Harry Dean Stanton: a screening of “Lucky” at his final resting place at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens (Dusk July 14) and a showing of “Young Doctors in Love” followed by a Q&A with star Sean Young at the Kentucky Theatre (7 p.m. July 15). There are several other events and movie screenings through July 16. harrydeanstantonfest.org

Film fest brings Kentucky movie star Sean Young home to remember Harry Dean Stanton

Comedian Jason Banks at Comedy Off Broadway

Columbus, Ohio-based comedian Jason Banks will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on July 14 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and July 15 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $28. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Story continues

From left, Hayley Podschun, who plays Maria, dances with Reilly Dalton while Jeremy Landon Hays as Captain von Trapp watches. Lexington Theatre Company will present “The Sound of Music” at Lexington Opera House. Olivia Anderson/oanderson@herald-leader.com

Musical: ‘ The Sound Of Music’ at the Opera House

The Lexington Theatre Company’s 2023 Variety Live season will kick off with a performance of “The Sound Of Music” at the Lexington Opera House on July 14 at 7:30 p.m., July 15 at 1 and 7:30 p.m. and July 16 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. From $37. 401 W Short St. LexingtonTheatreCompany.com.

Lexington Theatre Company bringing beloved classic ‘Sound of Music’ to Opera House

Dance performance: ‘So, Now What?’ at Moondance Amphitheater

The Allegro Dance Project will showcase contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music during a performance of “So, Now What?” at Moondance Amphitheater on July 14, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. Each show will be preceded by food trucks and a silent auction benefiting Allegro Dance Project’s Inclusive Dance Outreach Program at 7 p.m. nightly. $5-15. 152 Monarch St. AllegroDanceProject.org.

Scott Whiddon concert at The Burl

Local musicians Scott Whiddon, Otto (Helmuth) and The Harvestmen and The Worn Jets will perform at The Burl on July 14 at 8 p.m. $10. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Crown The Empire concert at Manchester Music Hall

Hard rock’n screamo group Crown The Empire will play a concert at Manchester Music Hall with support from Varials and Indigo Storm on July 14 at 8 p.m. $22. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

Firefly viewing walk at McConnell Springs Park

Join McConnell Springs Park staff on a walk to learn about and observe fireflies as they light up the evening sky on July 14 from 9-10 p.m. Free with pre-registration required. 416 Rebmann Ln. LexingtonKy.gov.

Trash disposal day at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station

Fayette County residents can dispose of up to one pickup truck load of non-hazardous household waste during a trash disposal day at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station on July 15 from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 1505 Old Frankfort Pike. LexingtonKy.gov.

Car show: Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

See some of the finest collector vechicles from antiques to future classics at Keeneland’s Concours d’Elegance from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 15. The featured car this year is the Cadillac plus there will be fire tucks as a guest marque. There will be food, fashion, music and of course lots of speed on display. $25 at the gate, $20 in advance, military and under 12 free. keenelandconcours.com

Comic-Con: FrankfortCon at the Capital Plaza Hotel

Get up close and personal with some of your favorite actors, comic book, anime and wrestling stars when FrankfortCon returns to the Capital Plaza Hotel on July 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Over 125 exhibitors, cosplay and a Super Smash Bros. tournament will also be part of the day-long convention. From $20, free for children under 11. FrankfortComicCon.com.

Stargazing at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary

Gaze at the stars with the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club during a night of wonder at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary on July 15 from 9-11 p.m. Free with pre-registration required. 3885 Raven Run Way. LexingtonKy.gov.

KY RiverFest at Proud Mary BBQ

Test out paddle crafts, learn about local environmental/outdoor businesses and organizations and more when KY Riverfest returns to Proud Mary BBQ and the banks of the Kentucky River on July 16 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. 9079 Old Richmond Rd. BgGreensource.org/riverfest.

Grown up book fair at Pivot Brewing

Pivot Brewing will host a grown up book fair with Friends Book Cellar on July 16 at 1 p.m. In addition to books, North Lime Coffee & Donuts and Jenna Woolums will be on site with treats, ceramic coffee mugs, steins and more for sale. 1400 Delaware Ave. facebook.com/events/1009843143335531.

Shopping event: Maker’s Market at Rock House Brewing

Browse creations from a bevy of local artists and listen to tunes from DJ Lee during a maker’s market at Rock House Brewing on July 16 from 2-6 p.m. 119 Luigart Ct. facebook.com/events/727228309207150.

Matt Wickstrom is a freelancer covering food, music and more. You can follow him on Instagram at @WickstromWrites .