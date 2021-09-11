Keene Pumpkin Festival returning with virtual events

KEENE — COVID-19 won’t be stopping the Keene community from holding its 2021 Pumpkin Festival, even if it’s virtual for the second year in a row.

Organizers say they had hoped to be able to return to an in-person function, but, to ensure safety, fun family events and contests — involving children, business owners, residents and antique vehicle owners — will be held online.

The festival committee will be setting up a pumpkin pyramid at the corner of Third Street and Heritage on Oct. 15 for Otonabee-South Monaghan Township students to leave pumpkins, which will be judged for the funniest, scariest, most original and best painted.

The pumpkins will be left up all weekend on Oct. 16 and 17 for the community to enjoy. Participants are asked to label their entry so organizers can contact winners.

Four prizes will be handed out.

In the spirit of the festival, residents, business owners, and community members are invited to decorate their homes, mailboxes and entryways and submit photos online. The contest will have four prizes for best scarecrow, best pumpkin, best theme and best business/organization.

The pumpkin festival will also boast a car and truck show. Owners can take a picture of their antique car, truck or tractor and submit it via the contest page. Voting will be online with prizes for the top three people’s choice.

All online contest entries need to be submitted by Oct. 1 on the website contest page: (thekeenepumpkinfestival.com/contact/#page-content) with online voting taking place between Oct. 6 and 12. Winners will be notified on Oct. 16.

The pumpkin festival committee hopes to hold the festival in person next year to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner