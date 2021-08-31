Keenan High football lineman Donadrian Robinson ‘always had a positive outlook’

Charles Proctor could count on two things every time he saw Donadrian Robinson — a big smile and a hug.

Proctor, the former Keenan High School track and field coach, said it was a rare occurrence when Robinson didn’t do either of those things when the two ran into each other. Robinson was a shot put and discus thrower for Proctor on the Raiders team the past three seasons, as well as a member of the school’s football and wrestling teams.

Robinson, a senior at Keenan, died at his home on Saturday. The cause of death hasn’t been released.

“He would tell me, ‘I love you coach,’ and that is something that will always be with me and I will always remember him,” said Proctor, who is now the Ridge View Track and Field coach. He was just a joyful, hard-working young man.

“He was a joy and you don’t see many kids like him. He will ever be remembered by me.”

Proctor wasn’t alone in his memories of Robinson, who was known by his friends as “Big Donnie.” Keenan principal Vondre T. Whaley, athletic director Sean Gilley and linebacker G’Nyus Chambers talked about the impact Robinson made on their lives before Keenan’s football team took the practice field Monday afternoon.

It was the first time Keenan has practiced in two weeks because of COVID protocols. The Raiders host Dreher on Friday in their season opener

“This is what he would have wanted us to do. He just loved the game and always had a smile on his face. He was always willing to help and so genuine.” Chambers said. “We are just going to do it for Donnie and go get a ring for him.”

Robinson was a four-year starter on Keenan’s offensive line and played all three positions — guard, center and tackle. He was named one of the Midlands’ Top 10 lineman to watch this season by The State newspaper.

Sean Gilley was Keenan’s head coach the past three years and coached Robinson before moving into the athletic director position in the summer.

Gilley recalled the first time he saw Robinson as an eighth grader for spring workouts and talked about how he watched him grow as a player, and as a person. In addition to his athletic skills, Robinson also played in the band during his high school career and was a strong student in the classroom. He was planning to go to college after graduation.

Story continues

Gilley said it was hard to get mad at Robinson even when he made a mistake.. He recalled Robinson getting called for a holding penalty against Columbia High as a freshman that wiped out a big play. As Robinson walked by Gilley on his way to the bench, he told him with his arms outstretched, “I’ll get him next time coach.’’

“That’s Donnie. Big personality and I couldn’t help but smile,” Gilley said. “He was one of those big personality kids who lit up the room when he walked in. He always had a positive outlook on life. To hear the news of his passing, it really hit me hard.”

Gilley said the team will honor Robinson with decals on the back of the team’s helmet this year. There also will be a 72-second moment of silence before Friday’s game against Dreher. Robinson wore 72 his first three years and was going to change to No. 77 this year.

Other tributes, such as T-shirts, and events with Robinson’s family will be planned during the season, Gilley said.

The school has received an outpouring of support from high school programs from across Columbia and the state. It is the second death involving a Midlands high school football player this week. Dutch Fork senior offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib died after collapsing at Tuesday night’s practice. A memorial was held for Alkhatib on Friday night at Dutch Fork’s football field.

Whaley said he is grateful for everyone who has reached out, and is proud of the example Robinson set throughout the school, both on and off the athletic field.

“He is an amazing kid and an example that we want all of our kids to follow,” Whaley said. “To lose a student of that magnitude is a huge impact on our school and community. We will pull together. We will use the life that he lived as an example to move forward.”