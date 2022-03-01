Keenan girls top Southside to set up all-Midlands state championship game

It will be an all-Midlands final for the Class 3A girls high school basketball championship.

Keenan did its part to get to the title game with a 62-52 win over Southside on Monday in the Class 3A Upper State championship.

The Raiders will play Camden on Friday in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at USC Aiken. The Bulldogs defeated powerhouse Bishop England on Monday to win the Lower State championship in Florence.

Keenan is going for its third straight state title, while Camden is in the finals for the first time since 1982.

The game will feature two of the top players in the country in Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley and Camden’s Joyce Edwards.

Edwards is the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN HoopGurlz, while Fulwiley is No. 7 in the Class of 2023. Both have several Division I offers, including from top-ranked South Carolina.

The two teams last played in the 2019-20 season when Keenan and Camden were in the same region. Keenan won both games that year.

Fulwiley was her usual self against Southside on Monday, scoring 25 of her game-high 37 points in the first half as the Raiders led 35-21 at halftime.

Southside made a couple of runs in the second half and got within six late in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders were able to hold them off for their sixth state championship appearance in the last seven years.