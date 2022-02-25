Keenan girls, Irmo and Flora boys among Midlands teams to advance to basketball semis

It was a wild night of high school basketball playoff games for Midlands teams Thursday.

AC Flora and Keenan needed-last second shots in their wins, and four other Midlands teams also advanced in the postseasons as the playoffs wind down for the S.C. High School League and S.C. Independent Schools Association.

Boys: AC Flora 49, South Pointe 47

CP Parker put in a rebound as time expired to give the Falcons a win over the defending state champion Stallions in the Class 4A Upper State semifinals.

AC Flora will play Region 4-4A foe Irmo in the Upper State championship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bob Jones University in Greenville.

The game was tight throughout and tied at 47 with seven seconds left. Flora dribbled the length of the court. Collin Murray-Boyles took a 3-pointer and missed, but Parker was there to put the winning basket.

Parker finished with 20 points, and Adonis McDaniel added 13.

Boys: Irmo 51, Travelers Rest 37

Dylan Williams scored 14 points and Javian Green added 12 as the Yellow Jackets advanced to the Class 4A Upper State championship.

Irmo played the game without all-state selection Juice Kiett. Irmo coach Tim Whipple said he couldn’t comment on Kiett missing the game and didn’t indicate whether would be available for the rest of the postseason.

“I think we have been resilient all year, and tonight was a perfect example of that,” Whipple said. “Travelers Rest is a very good execution team. And I think we did a tremendous job defensively to hold us in the game. We can score just enough points to get by.

“I’m excited for the kids and their effort tonight. This is huge.”

Irmo held the Devil Dogs to just 19 points in the first three quarters and held off a late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Travelers Rest got within 35-29 before Irmo scored the next five points to put the away.

Boys: Gray Collegiate 63, Abbeville 42

Avantae Parker scored 20 points and Calvin Hall added 15 as the War Eagles advanced to the Class 2A Upper State championship game.

Story continues

Gray will play Andrew Jackson at 2 p.m. Monday at Bob Jones University.

Tory Kelly added 10 for the War Eagles.

Girls: Keenan 65, Blue Ridge 63

Jaylin Oree’s basket in the final seconds of regulation helped the top-ranked Raiders to a come-from-behind win in the Class 3A Upper State playoffs.

Keenan will play Southside at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Bob Jones University.

Keenan trailed 54-47 heading into the fourth quarter. MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 28 points and had the game-winning assist on Oree’s basket. Ashari Lewis added 13 points, and Oree had 10.

Girls: Camden 68, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31

The Bulldogs dominated from the start to advance to the Class 3A Lower State championship.

Camden will play Bishop England at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Florence Center.

Sophomore Joyce Edwards scored 23 of her game-high 28 points in the first half to lead Camden. Morgan Champion added 13 for the Bulldogs.

Girls: Southside 37, Lower Richland 26

The Diamond Hornets’ season came to an end on the road in the Class 3A Upper State playoffs.

Anala Nelson led LR with 12 points.

Girls: Newberry Academy 57, Patrick Henry 51

Daja Taylor scored 30 points as the Eagles won their SCISA Class A semifinal game played at Cardinal Newman.

Newberry Academy will play Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for the state championship at the Sumter Civic Center. The Eagles are going for their second straight state title.

Kailey Cheeks added 15 for NA.