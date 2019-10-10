Keenan Allen says Chris Harris 'can't hold my jockstrap' after being held to 18 yards in loss

The best trash talk in sports arrives before the contest, while there’s still something at stake.

A less courageous approach sees an athlete with a lot to say after lighting up an opponent.

Then there’s Keenan Allen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Keenan gets shut down

The Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl wide receiver posted a paltry line of four catches for 18 yards in a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, spending much of the day covered by cornerback Chris Harris.

He was caught later in the week in the comments section of a Chris Harris fan account on Instagram after being tagged on a post mocking him for his performance.

Keenan talks trash

He fired back with the most classic of football trash-talk lines (H/T @Pick 6).

“Now ya’ll know damn well that boy can’t hold my jock strap,” Allen wrote. “Stop it.”

Keenan Allen

Using that line after posting that performance in a loss is, well ... it’s something.

But he didn’t back off from his take on Thursday at practice.

“Go watch the tape, man,” Allen told reporters. “It's not a secret.”

Keenan Allen took a novel approach to trash talk, calling out his opponent after getting shut down in a loss. (Reuters)

Keenan does not like losing to the Broncos

Losing to the Broncos really seems to get under Allen’s skin. He had a similar sentiment after a 23-22 loss to Denver last season, though it wasn’t aimed at anybody in particular.

"No, I don't think they played well at all,” Allen said after the loss. “We dominated the game. Turnovers. We gave them some points and that's what happened. They suck.”

Tell us how you really feel, Keenan.

More from Yahoo Sports: