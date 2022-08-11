Keenan Allen debate, Isaih Pacheco hype & Saints preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don, who helps to identify some of the WRs being undervalued during fantasy football season and debates Andy Behrens’ claims that Keenan Allen is a top 10 WR this year.

Later, the guys discuss the 49ers (of course), the Isaih Pacheco hype coming out of Kansas City, and provide a fantasy preview of the 2022 New Orleans Saints.

03:00 Keenan Allen discussion

08:00 Michael Pittman

11:25 Allen Robinson

15:30 Gabe Davis

23:25 CeeDee Lamb

26:00 Jalen Tolbert

28:25 AJ Brown / DeVonta Smith

31:35 Brandon Aiyuk / Deebo Samuel

38:40 Rashod Bateman

43:10 Juju Smith-Schuster

44:15 Isaih Pacheco

46:25 SAINTS PREVIEW

47:15 Alvin Kamara / Jameis Winston

50:30 Michael Thomas / Chris Olave / Jarvis Landry

54:30 Taysom Hill

