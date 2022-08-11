Keenan Allen debate, Isaih Pacheco hype & Saints preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don, who helps to identify some of the WRs being undervalued during fantasy football season and debates Andy Behrens’ claims that Keenan Allen is a top 10 WR this year.
Later, the guys discuss the 49ers (of course), the Isaih Pacheco hype coming out of Kansas City, and provide a fantasy preview of the 2022 New Orleans Saints.
03:00 Keenan Allen discussion
08:00 Michael Pittman
11:25 Allen Robinson
15:30 Gabe Davis
23:25 CeeDee Lamb
26:00 Jalen Tolbert
28:25 AJ Brown / DeVonta Smith
31:35 Brandon Aiyuk / Deebo Samuel
38:40 Rashod Bateman
43:10 Juju Smith-Schuster
44:15 Isaih Pacheco
46:25 SAINTS PREVIEW
47:15 Alvin Kamara / Jameis Winston
50:30 Michael Thomas / Chris Olave / Jarvis Landry
54:30 Taysom Hill
