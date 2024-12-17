Keely Hodgkinson wins Sports Personality of the Year
Keely Hodgkinson has crowned her dream year with another perfect finish by following up Olympic gold in Paris with being named Sports Personality of the Year.
Hodgkinson, who so memorably triumphed in front of 9.1 million BBC viewers in the Olympic 800 metres final, becomes the fourth consecutive female winner of the coveted BBC award following the triumphs of Emma Raducanu, Beth Mead and Mary Earps.
Wearing what she called a “special collaboration” dress by KNWLS London with Nike, Hodgkinson topped the public vote ahead of the teenage darts sensation Luke Littler in second and the England all-time record run scorer Joe Root in third. Hodgkinson said she was following in the footsteps of “British icons” by winning an award that was first presented in 1954.
“I’m actually in a bit of shock,” said Hodgkinson. “As a little girl, I dared to dream big. I always knew I had a bit of a talent – I love competing – and I have achieved everything I set out to do in the season.
“Did I think it would happen so soon? No. To be in this position – hopefully a long career and many more medals ahead – is a real privilege. You look down the list of past winners, not just in track and field, and they are British icons.”
On a memorable night for athletics, Hodgkinson’s mentors, Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows, were named coaches of the year after also guiding Georgia Bell and Lewis Davey to Olympic bronze medals in the 1500m and the 4x400 metres relay respectively. Hodgkinson has been guided by the husband and wife team of Painter and Meadows since the age of 17. “I am actually more excited for my coach Trevor because I wouldn’t be where I am without him and his guidance,” she said.
Painter, an understated but straight-talking former rugby league player from Wigan, joked that the Olympics had come to feel “like a sports day” after the unexpected flurry of medals for their Manchester-based M11 track club. “We were walking round the stadium and we were like, ‘it’s not supposed to be this easy’,” he said. “It was a surreal week. Everything went in our favour.”
Meadows praised how Hodgkinson has navigated the transition from unexpectedly winning silver in Tokyo as a teenager to arriving in Paris as the favourite and so emphatically sealing gold. “I still have to pinch myself to think Keely is 22,” said Meadows. “[But] it’s tough – we knew Keely was talented, we knew she could do something special, and she has literally gone from a teenager to a young woman. It’s tricky, lots of firsts, moving into her first house, lots of stuff to go through – she has navigated those three years incredibly.”
No darts players had ever previously won the main Spoty award but Littler has sparked an extraordinary surge in popularity since reaching the World Championship final in Alexandra Palace last January at the age of 16.
He was named the BBC’s Young Sports Personality of the Year following his spectacular first season in professional darts that has also included 10 tournament wins and four perfect nine-dart finishes.
“I’m just a 17-year-old boy trying to be myself,” he said. “Our lives have changed. I know how big the sport has got – and it just goes to show how much I have changed it.”
Littler begins his quest to become the youngest ever world darts champion on Saturday ahead of the final stages of the tournament at Alexandra Palace in the New Year. “I can’t wait to get on stage again – if I want it I can definitely do it for the next 25 or 30 years,” said Littler, who was greeted with a hug from Gabby Logan and joined on the BBC sofa by parents Anthony and Lisa.
Root, who joined on a live feed from New Zealand at 8.15am local time to chants of “ROOOT” inside the BBC studio, paid tribute to his team-mates following a historic year. “More than chasing records, I’ve generally been trying to chase that feeling of being 12 years old,” said Root.
Sir Chris Hoy, who revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis earlier this year, made an unexpected appearance to present the segment about the Paris Olympics, while his fellow cycling great Sir Mark Cavendish received the BBC’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Cavendish was controversially left off the main six-person shortlist despite surpassing Eddy Merckx as the holder of the all-time record for most Tour de France stage wins.
His former team-mate Sir Bradley Wiggins presented the award and told his friend that he was “greatest British cyclist” of all-time.
“I’m not really good at public speaking – that’s why I ride a bike for a living,” said Cavendish. “It’s just a massive honour. I’ve always been a sports fan – sport has an incredible ability to inspire.
Mark Prince, the father of promising footballer Kiyan Prince, a Queens Park Rangers academy player who was stabbed to death in 2006 aged just 15, was the winner of the Helen Rollason Award for courage in the face of adversity. Since the tragedy, Prince has founded the Kiyan Prince Foundation in his son’s honour which uses sports to help young people. The world record-breaking pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis was named the world sports star of the year while the team of the year went to the Wigan Warriors after they became the first rugby league club to win a quadruple of major titles.
Who won what at Sports Personality of the Year awards
Sports Personality of the Year: Keely Hodgkinson
Young Sports Personality of the Year: Luke Littler
Lifetime achievement: Sir Mark Cavendish
Team of the Year: Wigan Warriors
Coach of the Year: Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows
World Sports Star: Armand “Mondo” Duplantis
Helen Rollason Award: Mark Prince
Unsung Hero: Jean Paton
09:02 PM GMT
Keely Hodgkinson speaks after her victory
“I’m actually in a little bit of shock. I’m actually more excited for my coach to be honest! This year has been absolutely incredible for me. I am so grateful to be in this position. I wish you all a wonderful evening, thank you so much!”
09:01 PM GMT
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 is...
Keely Hodgkinson! Was it ever in doubt? No. We are treated to a super slow-mo of her standing up from her seat to move to the stage.
09:00 PM GMT
In second place...
...is Luke Littler! He collects his award on stage. Well done Luke.
09:00 PM GMT
In third place...
It’s Joe Root. Harry Brook presents him with the trophy out in New Zealand.
08:59 PM GMT
Here we go
Onto the main award...
08:57 PM GMT
Coach of the Year is...
...or are, Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows for their coaching of Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Bell to Olympic medals.
08:55 PM GMT
Coach of the Year up now
It will be one of: Emma Hayes, Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows, Matt Peet or Gareth Southgate.
08:51 PM GMT
Luke Littler wins Young Sports Personality
“It goes to show how well I’ve done this year. I know the amount of academies that have been brought up in different locations, how big the sport has got. It just goes to show how much I’ve changed it [darts].”
08:50 PM GMT
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Luke Littler takes on Sky Brown and Will Ellard.
08:47 PM GMT
Mark Cavendish speaks
“I don’t really know what to say. I’m not very good at public speaking, that’s why I ride a bike for a living... or did ride a bike for a living,” he says. “You can do what you want with sport... specifically with cycling that’s what I loved about it. I don’t really watch cycling, I watch everything else.”
“If we look back on those few years with Covid... as soon as sports started it got everyone happy again,” he says.
08:44 PM GMT
Mark (Sir Mark, no less) Cavendish receives the Lifetime Achievement award
We knew that already but, again, a very deserving winner. This year he broke the record for the most Tour de France stage wins.
There are a few rising stars on the main list tonight but Cavendish’s career was one of unrivalled longevity, something that he has over his rival sprinters, those competitors who he has managed to see off time and time again.
08:37 PM GMT
Team of the Year...
Wigan Warriors!
Winning a quadruple seems to suggest they are worthy winners of this award.
08:35 PM GMT
We are about to move onto Team of the Year
Manchester City men could make it two in a row but somehow don’t think they will...
08:28 PM GMT
Unsung Hero award is up next
We are entering the business end of the evening. Dame Laura Kenny is there to present the award with Paddy McGuinness.
It goes to... Jean Paton for her efforts for the sailing community over the years.
08:18 PM GMT
Time for Sarah Storey’s time in the spotlight
A career of unbelievable longevity and success that continued this year in Paris with yet more para-cycling gold.
08:02 PM GMT
Nominee Alex Yee speaks
He won the triathlon gold at Paris 2024 with a remarkable sprint at the end.
“It’s all about not giving up, particularly in that moment when I wasn’t having my best day. For me, I’d come such a long way and worked so hard. I got the silver medal in Tokyo and that was amazing but I didn’t want to settle,” he tells Alex Scott.
07:56 PM GMT
‘I just love that competitive environment’
So says Keely Hodgkinson who claims she was getting “so sick” (half jokingly) of silver medals.
07:49 PM GMT
Sir Chris Hoy moves to the front of the stage
He receives a heartfelt applause. He revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He provides a recap of the Olympics and Paralympics from Paris.
07:47 PM GMT
Time for the Jude Bellingham montage
What a year he has had for both club and country. Sir Jude Bellingham to me, already.
Won La Liga, won the Champions League and narrowly missed out on Euro 2024 glory. Scored a bag of goals in the process, too.
07:41 PM GMT
Just as his son takes everything in his stride...
“Luke Littler’s dad putting in a bold bid for the award for the least excited, most relaxed person in the audience.”
07:38 PM GMT
Littler still just a boy
“Luke Littler was accompanied by his parents Anthony and Lisa onto the BBC sofa where he was greeted with a big hug from Gabby Logan. His age has meant that the PDC have had to make various adjustments this year – for example, in Germany, a ‘minor’ cannot perform late into the evening without a guardian with them. He also cannot have gambling companies on his darts shirt.”
07:36 PM GMT
World Sports Star of the Year is....
Swedish pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis. Breathtaking stuff from him in the Olympics earlier this year on his way to another record-breaking gold medal.
07:26 PM GMT
The first award of the evening...
It’s the Helen Rollason Award and it is won by Mark Prince, the father of promising footballer Kiyan Prince, who was a QPR academy player that was stabbed to death in 2006 aged just 15. Since his son’s death he founded the Kiyan Prince Foundation in his son’s honour which uses sports to help youth. He says it is “overwhelming” to be up there and be on stage receiving the award.
07:16 PM GMT
A bit of a recap on Joe Root now
Voiced by Stephen Fry. Root not only became the highest scoring English player in Test cricket this year but also these are astounding figures for 2024:
17 Tests
1,556 runs at 55.57
Six centuries, five fifties
Highest score of 262
“Joe Root was the first of the six nominees to be featured after a year in which he became England’s all-time record run scorer. Following the recent Test series, he joined on a live feed from New Zealand at 8.15am local time to chants of ‘ROOOT’ inside the BBC studio before paying tribute to his team-mates. ‘It’s been great fun,’ he said. ‘To achieve things together is special. More than chasing records, I’ve generally been trying to chase that feeling of being 12 years old.’
07:09 PM GMT
These montages remind me of how bad sports commentary sometimes is
“Gold for Keely Hodgkinson. Gold for Great Britain. Gold for being brilliant.” Steve Cram is usually near-faultless but I think he missed the mark on that one, sadly. Still, we all have bad days.
Anyway, voting is now open for the main award.
07:05 PM GMT
We are treated to an opening monologue with ‘gravitas’ shall we say
David Harewood doing a decent enough job of that as you’d expect.
07:02 PM GMT
Always a bonus when it’s an Olympics year for the BBC
Means they can show more content in montages that they actually broadcast live which, normally, is not much at all these days.
07:01 PM GMT
Not long until the awards ceremony begins...
Here’s Jeremy Wilson with more on Keely Hodgkinson.
“Keely Hodgkinson is here with her coaches, Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows, as well as Georgia Bell and Lewis Davey from their training group, who were the winners of Olympic bronze medals themselves respectively in the Olympic 1500m and the 4x400m relay. Painter, a straight talking former rugby league player from Wigan, joked that the Olympics ‘felt like a sports day; given the additional more unexpected medals. ‘Everything went in our favour,’ he said.”
06:53 PM GMT
Littler the latest to comment on the ‘craziness’ of being nominated
“Luke Littler’s nickname is now so well known inside darts that he generally simply signs his name ‘The Nuke’ for the fans. He also gets asked rather a lot about whether he can believe what has happened over the past 12 months and generally replies, quite understandably, with the word ‘crazy’. He was his authentic self upon arriving on the red carpet in Media City: ‘It’s been crazy. But I’m not one to go on about it. I’m just trying to be myself. I’m just a 17-year-old boy.’”
06:52 PM GMT
A reminder of the six nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award
Keely Hodgkinson
Luke Littler
Joe Root
Alex Yee
Sarah Storey
Jude Bellingham
06:36 PM GMT
Hodgkinson: ‘It would be amazing to win’
“I don’t feel qualified to comment on the fashion merits of Keely Hodgkinson’s outfit, which she was obviously looking forward to showcasing, but she has been talking on the red carpet about her season and what winning tonight would mean:
‘One of the greatest things is I’m representing track and field – and to showcase not just myself but all the incredible athletes that we have right now,” she said. ‘As a little girl, I dared to dream big. Jessica Ennis really inspired me. 2012 was the reason I got back into the sport. Did I think it would happen so soon? No. To be in this position – hopefully a long career and many more medals ahead – is a real privilege. I’m just looking forward to hopefully doing it all again. It would be amazing [to win]. You look down the list of past winners – not just in track and field - British icons. It would be great to put my name up there as well.’
06:31 PM GMT
Who is up for the World Sports Star award?
Simone Biles, United States (Gymnastics)
Caitlin Clark, United States (Basketball)
Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland (Para-athletics)
Armand Duplantis, Sweden (Athletics)
Sifan Hassan, Netherlands, (Athletics)
Leon Marchand, France (Swimming)
06:27 PM GMT
How things have changed in 40 years
“My own preparation for this year’s SPOTY included a speed watch on YouTube of the 1985 show. And, as we potentially await a fourth consecutive female winner on a show that will be presented by three women, it was striking to see just how much has changed. That was not just among the three presenters - Desmond Lynam, Harry Carpenter and Jimmy Hill – but I also did not spot even a single interview/segment on the night with a sportswoman. Top three that year were Barry McGuigan, Steve Cram and Ian Botham.”
06:26 PM GMT
Could it be a double for Littler?
The 2024 World Darts Championship runner up (and Grand Slam and Premier League champion), is up for the main award as well as the young sports personality this evening. He is yet to play his first game of the 2025 World Championship yet so will hopefully be able to enjoy this evening.
A reminder of who is he up against in the young sports personality award:
Sky Brown (Skateboarding)
William Ellard (Para-swimming)
06:16 PM GMT
Alex Yee: ‘Mad’ to be on SPOTY shortlist
“Triathlon’s Olympic and world champion Alex Yee arrives and promptly describes his appearance on the shortlist as ‘mad’. He announced on Monday that he will be running the London Marathon next year. ‘I think four years is a long time to push to LA and I think, the excitement of the marathon, particularly London, was definitely a challenge I was interested in.’”
06:14 PM GMT
The favourite has arrived
That’s Keely Hodgkinson, by the way.
06:10 PM GMT
Red carpet dry... thankfully
“Rain here in Media City but the red carpet is thankfully under cover and many of the sporting stars have arrived. The darts sensation Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler is among those who have already arrived. The favourite Keely Hodgkinson is promising a new outfit and what she calls “an exciting collaboration” following fashion show appearances in recent months for both Giorgio Armani and Burberry.”
06:07 PM GMT
BBC Sports Personality winners since 2010
2023 Mary Earps
2022 Beth Mead
2021 Emma Raducanu
2020 Lewis Hamilton
2019 Ben Stokes
2018 Geraint Thomas
2017 Mo Farah
2016 Andy Murray
2015 Andy Murray
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2013 Andy Murray
2012 Bradley Wiggins
2011 Mark Cavendish
2010 Tony McCoy
03:19 PM GMT
Good evening
Welcome to our coverage for the awards ceremony for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 edition. The event has recently usually been hosted by Gary Lineker but he will not front this year’s edition, with Alex Scott, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan taking the reins. It is the first time in a quarter of a century that Lineker has not presented this event.
We have six athletes competing for the main prize tonight. They are football’s Jude Bellingham, athletics’ Keely Hodgkinson, darts’ Luke Littler, cricket’s Joe Root, para-cycling’s Sarah Storey and triathlete Alex Yee.
All of whom are worthy recipients and will be aiming to win the award for the first time. Are they all equally worthy, though? Well not really because otherwise what is the point of having this ceremony in the first place?
Plenty of strong memories created from those above, though obviously (as is ever the case) some of them had more actual individual and team success than others, though all had glittering years.
Of course, there are other awards being presented this evening (as well as the usual customary look back on the previous 12 months of sporting action). They are as follows:
World Sport Star Award
Helen Rollason award
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Unsung Hero Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Coach of the Year
Team of the Year
The action in BBC Media City Salford will begin shortly and we will be here for all of the updates from the ceremony, which runs from 7pm-9pm GMT.