Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson defends European indoor 800m title in style in Turkey

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson defended her European Indoor Championships 800m title in style as she ran away from the field to take gold.

The 21-year-old eased to victory in Istanbul with a run of one minute and 58.66 seconds, more than a second outside the British record she set in Birmingham last weekend, to win by a distance.

Slovenia’s Anita Horvat finished a distant second with Agnes Raharolahy of France claiming bronze.

Hodgkinson’s win was not unexpected – she went into the final with a season’s best more than three seconds quicker than any of her rivals.