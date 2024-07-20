Keely Hodgkinson makes Olympic statement by breaking her own British 800m record

Keely Hodgkinson after a performance in London that confirmed her status as clear favourite for Olympic gold - Getty Images/Ben Hoskins

So dominant has Keely Hodgkinson become over 800 metres that it would be easy enough almost to overlook her latest victory on the circuit. Another race, another win, another outright annihilation of the world’s best and another step on her unrelenting march towards Olympic gold in Paris next month.

This 1min 54.61sec triumph – which broke her own British record – at the London Diamond League did nothing but reinforce her status as one of the hottest gold-medal favourites in the entire Olympic athletics programme.

But it did more than that. Not since 2018 – and the era of double Olympic champion Caster Semenya – has anyone run an 800m so fast. Indeed, only two other athletes since the murky days of the 1980s have run quicker than Hodgkinson did in London on Saturday.

At the age of 22, Hodgkinson is rapidly prompting the sort of conversation that few thought possible; the kind where people start wondering whether a previously untouchable 1min 53.28sec world record that has stood since 1983 could soon fall. Are we witnessing the evolution of an athlete who could become the fastest female 800m runner ever?

Hodgkinson sprints away from the field to win the 800m at the London Stadium - Getty Images/Ben Hoskins

“We’re getting closer,” said Hodgkinson, when asked about the possibility of surpassing Jarmila Kratochvilova’s world record mark. “Do I think it’s beatable? Now, I would say yes.

“It would take a very special race. But [today] happened. And hopefully I will have a long time to try. So yeah, I think it’s definitely possible.”

Such open bullishness is rare in modern athletics, who tend to limit their public proclamations and talk of race execution and ignoring the clock. Not Hodgkinson, who led home a remarkable British one-two-three ahead of Jemma Reekie (1min 55.61sec) and Georgia Bell (1min 56.28sec), both of whom ran huge personal bests to move second and third on this year’s world rankings.

After finishing fourth at the last Olympics, Reekie is also firmly in the podium hunt for Paris, where Bell will contest the 1500m. But they had no answer as Hodgkinson streaked clear down the home straight.

“I knew I was capable of that,” said Hodgkinson. “There’s just been a few things I’ve been battling along the way. I’ve just been waiting for a big opportunity to put my foot down and put out a really fast time.”

After winning silver on her Olympic debut in Tokyo, Hodgkinson has since added two more silvers at successive World Championships. She credits her continued improvement to those repeated near-misses.

“I’ve found my proper determination this year,” she said. “Obviously, I’ve always been hungry for that gold but the Olympics comes round so rarely. I just remember walking off the track at worlds last year and going, ‘I am not coming second again’. If it happens, it happens, but I’m getting the most of myself every time that I train.”

Hodgkinson led a British clean sweep of the first three places, ahead of second-placed Jemma Reekie (right) and Georgia Bell - PA/John Walton

Britain did not win a single athletics gold at the Tokyo Games, but Hodgkinson may have company atop the podium in Paris judging by Matthew Hudson-Smith’s performance in London.

The world 400m bronze and silver medalist had already clocked a European record 44.07sec this season, but made light work of surpassing that, easing down in the closing stages while still managing to triumph in 43.74sec. Like Hodgkinson, he will head to the French capital as the fastest in the world this year; indeed, only one other man has gone below 44 seconds.

“That’s exactly what me and my team were aiming for, to get the world lead in time for Paris,” he said. “I wrote 43.70 on a piece of paper before I left. I knew at 370m I had it in the bag so I eased down. I’ve got plenty more. I’m in good shape.

“This is the first time in a long time I’ve come to a championships healthy. This meet last year I got taken off in a wheelchair with my Achilles [injury]. What a difference a year makes.”

Britain did not win a single athletics gold at the Tokyo Games, but Hodgkinson may have company atop the podium in Paris, judging by Matthew Hudson-Smith’s performance in London.

The world 400m bronze and silver medalist had already clocked a European record 44.07sec this season, but made light work of surpassing that, easing down in the closing stages while still managing to triumph in 43.74sec. Like Hodgkinson, he will head to the French capital as the fastest in the world this year; indeed, only one other man has gone below 44 seconds.

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith celebrates with his $5,000 cheque in London after setting the fastest 400m time in the world this year, 43.74sec, also a European record - Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

“That’s exactly what me and my team were aiming for, to get the world lead in time for Paris,” he said. “I wrote 43.70 on a piece of paper before I left. I knew at 370m I had it in the bag so I eased down. I’ve got plenty more. I’m in good shape.

“This is the first time in a long time I’ve come to a championships healthy. This meet last year I got taken off in a wheelchair with my Achilles [injury]. What a difference a year makes.”

Britain’s other world leader, pole vaulter Molly Caudery, experienced an off-day, managing just 4.65m for third place. Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita both clocked 200m season’s bests but could only finish third and fourth behind America’s Gabby Thomas. The British pair had earlier combined to help Britain’s 4x100m women match the national record 41.55sec.

Their male counterparts’ struggles continued as they failed to get the baton round six weeks after crashing out in the European heats.

Noah Lyles, America’s world 100m champion, brought the curtain down on proceedings by winning with a personal best 9.81sec. British champion and college student Louie Hinchliffe was fourth.