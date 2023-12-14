Keegan-Michael Key to host NFL Honors awards special

Keegan-Michael Key will host the 13th annual NFL Honors awards special in February. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keegan-Michael Key will return to host the NFL Honors.

The National Football League (NFL) announced in a press release Thursday that Key, a writer, actor and comedian, will host the awards special for a third time.

The NFL Honors will take place Feb. 8 at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and air at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and NFL Network. The event will also stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.

Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Elle Key attend the HCA TV Awards: Streaming in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The NFL Honors recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2023 season.

Awards include the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Elle Key attend the New York premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II" in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Key previously hosted the 2017 and 2021 events. The actor is known for co-creating and starring on Key & Peele and has since starred on Fargo and Schmigadoon!

Key joined Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other NFL stars in an ad for the season kickoff in August that poked fun at memes that suggest the NFL is scripted.

NFL Honors takes place ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, which will air Feb. 11 on CBS. Usher will perform during the half-time show.