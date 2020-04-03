Keebler’s New Fudge Stripes Are Like a Hot Fudge Sundae in a Cookie

Photo credit: Keebler

From Best Products

Cookies that were inspired by an ice cream treat? Sign us up! Keebler is known for its Fudge Stripes cookies, and now there is a new hot fudge sundae batch for all your snacking needs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The original Keebler Fudge Stripes consist of a shortbread cookie with a fudge coating. The new Fudge Stripes Hot Fudge Sundae ones are also shortbread cookies that “have added rainbow sprinkles for extra fun, plus a drizzling of sweet, fudgey stripes,” the description reads.

The Keebler Fudge Stripes Hot Fudge Sundae cookies are brand-new, so don’t be surprised if you don’t see them on shelves right away. Right now, they’re only listed on Instacart, and says that they’re available at Giant, Martin’s (both of which are regional grocery stores), and more.

For the days you don’t have ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, and a maraschino cherry just laying around, you can still get the frozen treat flavor with the Keebler cookies. This can only be the work of the Keebler Elves inside the Hollow Tree, right?!

Read More:

These New Chips Ahoy! Cookies Are Filled With Reese’s Mini Pieces

These Oreo Cookie Crumbles Will Be Your New Favorite Ice Cream Topper

You Can Now Get Chips Ahoy! Cookies That Are Made With Hershey’s Chocolate

Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!

You Might Also Like