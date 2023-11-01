Keebler Fudge Stripes Cookies Will Seriously Upgrade Your S'mores

Fudge-striped cookies on a doily - Msphotographic/Getty Images

You probably know that a s'more is made when you sandwich a warm, melty marshmallow (usually toasted over a fire) between chocolate and graham crackers. However, you might not know that you can give your s'mores an upgrade that makes them even easier to make and arguably tastier. Instead of using chocolate and graham crackers, all you need is a large marshmallow and two Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies.

Not only does the Keebler Fudge Stripes cookie improvement look irresistible, but the internet confirms the taste is exceptional as well. Keebler's Facebook page posted a video about the gooey combo in 2020, and comments ranged from "Yeah, I can't even eat regular s'mores after trying this!!!!!" to "This is seriously the best way!" One follower even commented, "I have done it for years, who [opened] their mouth and told the public?"

The best thing about this s'mores hack is you don't even have to wait to go on a campout — you can make these little treats any time you want at home.

Tips For Making S'mores With A Keebler Upgrade

Holding a Fudge-striped S'mores - Instagram

If you want to make a bunch of Fudge Stripes s'mores, you can line them up on a cookie sheet on parchment paper. Make little cookie sandwiches and cook them for 5 to 7 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. If you are only craving one, that's okay too — you can stick a sandwich in the microwave for about 30 seconds and have s'mores on demand.

Keebler Fudge Stripes are great for making s'mores, but if the combination of Fudge Stripes and marshmallows is too basic, it's simple to add another ingredient to the mix, provided it fits in your little sandwich. You can add peanut butter, jam, and pieces of fruit, like strawberries. Plus, now that you know you can heat up two cookies with a marshmallow in between, you can experiment with chocolate chip s'mores, oreo s'mores, shortbread s'mores with an Andes mint, and whatever else your cookie-loving brain can dream of.

Read the original article on Mashed.