KEC says help is on the way for students, faculty after heat wave

Delays in getting equipment needed in order to get air-conditioning units installed in local schools can be partly blamed for schools being closed last week amidst a heat wave that saw temperatures climb as high as 44C with the humidity factored in, the Kahnawake Education Center’s operations manager said Tuesday.

The good news, however, is that help is on the way and at least one local school will be getting the necessary equipment to be able to control their indoor climates, KEC operations manager Jason Calvert said.

“As yearly temperatures continue to rise and cause classrooms to be very uncomfortable at certain points in the year, the KEC analyzed its schools and felt controlling school air temperatures is a valid need for our students and staff. The operations department ordered the necessary equipment, yet post-pandemic there are still significant delays in transporting the necessary parts. This caused significant delays to installing systems last year,” he said. “The good news is that Karonhianónhnha will see installation beginning next week to ensure the entire school is air conditioned.”

Calvert added that Kateri School will get its system installed in coming months, while even though Kahnawake Survival School (KSS) is not air conditioned, climate-control systems are in place there, naturally and otherwise.

“Kateri School’s air conditioning system will be installed beginning in November 2023 and also encompasses the entire school,” he said. “Kahnawake Survival School experiences significant shade in certain areas and has a geothermal system in place. They are also sometimes impacted by high temperatures. Operations is also assessing their needs and will find the best solutions for the school.”

Last week, as daytime temperatures soared as high as 44C with humidity factored in, KEC sent local students home last Tuesday at lunchtime and kept them home on Wednesday. Classes resumed last Thursday morning.

“On September 5th the KEC closed schools at noon due excessive heat and humidity that caused discomfort for the students and staff. This was a precautionary measure taken for the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the school. We kept the schools closed September 6th, with teachers working a half day to further prepare their classrooms for upcoming curriculum lessons,” Calvert said. The next day, he added, it was still tough going for students and teachers. “Despite our efforts, temperatures were still uncomfortable.”

