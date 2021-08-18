KEC announces back-to-school calendar

Kahnawake primary and secondary students will return to in-person learning and education starting September 1, and will return to a five-day-a-week school week, the Kahnawake Education Center announced when it released its 2021-2022 school calendar Tuesday.

KEC communications officer Jaime Dickson confirmed Wednesday morning that students at Karonhianónhnha Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa, Kateri School, and the Kahnawake Survival School will return to classes in two weeks, and the 180-day school calendar will wrap up June 21, 2022.

Students will have to wear masks in class and in school, Dickson said, but added that more details need to be worked out before all the safety and security issues are resolved and put in place before classes resume.

“We expect to have a release ready for parents by the beginning of next week,” she said. “We’re still ironing out the details on the safety restrictions. There are going to be some very strict measures in place to keep our students safe.”

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday that post-secondary students in institutions across Quebec would also be forced to wear masks in class as well as in common areas.

Dickson said despite the students possibly having to wear masks in class, a return to classes for local students will only be a benefit for students and parents alike after online learning took over pedagogic delivery for four months of one school year, and the entire 2020-2021 school year, Dickson said.

“It feels great. It’s what we’ve wanted to do since the beginning. Unfortunately, the (COVID-19 pandemic) happened and made a lot of learning tougher on our students. We think they need to be in front of their teachers, learning from them in the same room and being with their peers,” she said.

Marking will take place over two terms. The first term will wrap up in January 2022, and the second will end when the schools begin summer break in June 2022.

The 2021-22 school calendar features one new statutory holiday to be observed community-wide –the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, which will be marked and celebrated September 30 – and the last day of school before the winter break will be December 21. Students will return to class after that January 4, 2022.

The March break will be held March 1-5, 2022.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase