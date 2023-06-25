Keaton Parks' header pulls NYCFC into 1-1 draw with Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keaton Parks scored in the second half to pull New York City FC into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

NYCFC is winless in its last 11 matches with five losses and six draws. The winless drought matched the longest streak in team history set in 2013.

The Timbers (5-8-7) went ahead in the 38th minute when Marvin Loria dropped the ball back to Evander, whose right-footed blast went over goalkeeper Matt Freese.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

NYCFC (4-7-9) drew even with Parks' header on a set piece in the 51st. It was his third goal of the season.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 2021 MLS Cup final, which NYCFC won on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Portland was coming off a 2-1 loss at home to Chicago on Wednesday. The Timbers have won just once in their last eight matches and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, below the playoff line.

Franck Boli had been the only scorer for the Timbers in its previous seven games, with three goals over that span.

Portland saw the return of Felipe Mora, who came in as a substitute in the 77th minute. Mora had not played for 11 months because of two knee procedures.

NYCFC was coming off a 2-2 draw with Atlanta on Wednesday after giving up a goal in stoppage time. New York City was mired in 13th in the Eastern Conference.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press