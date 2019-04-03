Keaton Jennings knows what needs to be done to secure Ashes spot

Keaton Jennings knows the harsh realities of life at the top level and is aware that only a significant amount of runs will keep him in England's Test squad this summer.

Jennings looked to have finally cemented his place at the top of the order with a sensational 146 not out in Sri Lanka, in England's first Test since the retirement of Alastair Cook last November.

He struggled thereafter, though, failing to reach 30 in any of his subsequent eight international innings amid some familiar weaknesses against pace bowling after Christmas in the West Indies.

Having been dropped for the second Test, Jennings was brought back for the concluding match of the series, largely, it was thought, because of the paucity of opening batsmen on the trip.

Many felt that may have been a valedictory international appearance, at least in the immediate future, but Jennings is well-known for his mental fortitude and believes that could count in his favour in the upcoming months.

Roy backed for England Test opener spot

Speaking at Lancashire's media day, Jennings said: "It was a tough winter. From a personal point of view it was really hard work.

"Mentally the disintegration when you see yourself in the news, especially when you aren't doing well, is tough to handle.

"I've always been a level-headed guy. I think I've been quite good at staying isolated in the last 18 months, which is probably why I've stayed sane at times.

"I've also had the love of my family, which has been fantastic, but it is hard.

"You can walk into a room and feel like everybody is thinking about you playing a cover drive when in reality people are actually going on about their day. You need to take cricket out of your personal life.

"But it's professional sport, you need to bounce back. There's no point going to bed and crying yourself to sleep because at the end of the day I've got a job to do.

"I'm paid to open the batting and score runs and that is the reality of it. If you stop doing that then you need to find another job.

Jennings was dropped for the second Test against Sri Lanka (Getty Images)

"You can be told technical things but the reality of the situation is you need to score runs, you need to score big runs (in order) to knock on the door."

Jennings' status as an incumbent Test opener - alongside Surrey captain Rory Burns - is enhanced by England's well-publicised struggles to settle on their top three.

He is phlegmatic about Lancashire's relegation to Division Two in the County Championship, arguably depriving him of the opportunity to press his claims against some of the country's top pacemen.

But he is relishing the chance to prove himself ahead of this summer's Ashes and hopes any rivals for his position can augment their cases to give England a different type of selection conundrum to the one they have experienced in recent years.

Jennings added: "The joy is that everything's open. It's the weight of runs that are going to get guys places.

"The reality of the situation for me in terms of England is I'm not playing in Division One this year, I can't control that, I can't control selection.

The batsman is relishing the chance to prove himself ahead of this summer's Ashes (Getty)

"But there should be no wool pulled over anyone's eyes that Division Two doesn't mean guys are suddenly bowling underarm. There are professional teams who are highly skilled and everyone wants to win.

"I'm a proud person who wants to do well, whether I'm playing for England or whether I'm playing for my local club side or if I'm playing my seven-year-old nephew; I want to do well and I want to perform.

"My desire is just as strong as it was when I was a five-year-old wanting to play international cricket.

"It's fantastic if other guys can get competitive and they average 60, 70, 80, pushing up to the Ashes to supply a completely different headache for selectors."

