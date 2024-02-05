Keanu Reeves Wrote Lance Reddick a Letter Crediting Him for Making People ‘Love John Wick’ (Exclusive)

Reeves, 59, paid tribute to his late 'John Wick' costar as he was honored at the 2024 Saturn Awards on Sunday

Todd Williamson/Getty Lance Reddick and Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has fond memories of his late friend and John Wick costar Lance Reddick.

Reeves, 59, was honored with the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 2024 Saturn Awards held at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport hotel in Burbank, California, on Sunday night.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the ceremony, Reeves — who was also nominated for the best actor in a film award — recalled writing Reddick a letter crediting the late star, who died unexpectedly last March at age 60, for making people "love John Wick."

"He had such a passion and a fire for creativity, and for his craft, and for art. I had the chance to work with him on four films over the course of eight years, and over that time, we got to know each other better," the Matrix star said when discussing his favorite memories with Reddick.

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Keanu Reeves at the 51st annual Saturn Awards on Feb. 4, 2024 in Burbank, California.

Related: Keanu Reeves Seen Standing on Set of Good Fortune Days After Being Photographed with Crutches

"But also, he had such a grace, and he was funny. I mean, humor-wise. I don't know. I think favorite memory... it's the scenes that I had with him and the relationship that he and John Wick had, Charon," Reeves went on.

"I once told him... Well, actually I wrote him a letter and I said, 'people love John Wick because Charon loves John Wick,' " he added of Reddick's John Wick character; the concierge at New York City's Continental Hotel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Keanu Reeves (L) and Lance Reddick talk at the after party for the screening of 'John Wick'

The Constantine actor continued, "Because that character loved John Wick, that made John Wick okay. And so when I got to act with him, we had such an affection."

"The characters had such an affection, and offscreen, we had such an affection and just really enjoying working on the John Wick films, our characters, getting to work with Chad [Stahelski] and on that series," he added. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project. I think he knew that, I knew it, and we just loved working together on it."

Story continues

The Saturn Awards accolade, named after Reddick, which Reeves received on Sunday “symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character," according to a press release.

Related: Keanu Reeves Announces New Novel The Book of Elsewhere with Historical John Wick Vibes: 'I Hope You Love It'

Murray Close/Lionsgate Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Following Reddick’s sudden death, Reeves and John Wick: Chapter 4 director Stahelski released a joint statement.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said.

They confirmed they were dedicating John Wick: Chapter 4, which was released one week after Reddick's death, to him.

"Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly," they added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.