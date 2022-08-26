Keanu Reeves surprises starstruck couple on their wedding day

Whether he's rescuing Octavia Spencer, giving stranded plane passengers an impromptu tour, helping a lost fan, or donating his Matrix earnings to cancer research, Keanu Reeves spreads joy wherever he goes.

Now for the latest, most excellent Keanu sighting — one that hails all the way from Northamptonshire, England, where the star surprised a couple on their wedding day. James and Nikki Roadnight had just exchanged vows at the picturesque Fawsley Hall this past weekend when the groom discovered Reeves was a guest at their hotel.

Apparently, James asked the actor if he'd like to join the celebration — and was shocked when he obliged.

"My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to," Nikki told Newsweek. "He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not, but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

A short time later, she was informed that a "very special guest" was looking for her: none other than the John Wick icon.

"It was all very exciting, and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," Nikki said.

Reeves even stuck around and mingled with guests, his unforgettable cameo captured in a series of sweet images.

"He was kind enough to do some pictures, and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too!" Nikki added. "Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!"

It seems the bride was so smitten she decided that rather than post a photo of her and her new spouse, she'd make her Twitter profile pic an image of her and the 57-year-old actor on the cover of a regency romance novel. When a pal pointed out that she might be neglecting James, Nikki defended the decision.

They wrote, "Keanu is amazing, but shouldn't your profile pic be of you and your new husband!!!!!"

To which the bride replied, "Mr. Roadnight won't mind just for a few days."

A dashing movie star crashing a wedding, an awestruck Mrs. Roadnight, and her very understanding husband. There you have it: another magical Keanu tale to add to a list of countless others.

