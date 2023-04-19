Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen Join Aziz Ansari's 'Good Fortune'

Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen are joining the cast of Aziz Ansari's forthcoming directorial debut, Good Fortune.

Variety reports that the plot and character details are yet to be revealed, but confirmed Ansari will be co-starring alongside the two other actors. Principal photography is set to begin in May and will be produced by Ansari, Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang, Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey.

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director, “ Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake said in a statement. “And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

Good Fortune will mark Ansari's second attempt at his feature directorial debut after Being Mortal was suspended due to complaints of inappropriate behavior against Bill Murray.

