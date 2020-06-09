Keanu Reeves Says He Returned for The Matrix 4 Because of the 'Beautiful Script' and 'Wonderful Story'

Keanu Reeves was fully onboard for The Matrix 4 after reading the "wonderful" storyline.

The actor spoke about the upcoming sequel to the original trilogy by Lana and Lilly Wachowski in Empire magazine's Heroes issue.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves, 55, told the magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

He continued, "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Reeves is reprising his role as Neo and reuniting with his costar, Carrie-Anne Moss, who starred as Trinity.

Moss, 52, told Empire, "I never thought that it would happen" when speaking about the fourth installment in the franchise.

Todd Williamson/Getty Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne

"It was never on my radar at all," Moss said, agreeing with Reeves on the script as the reason to film another movie.

"When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift,'" Moss said. "It was just very exciting."

The first Matrix movie hit theaters in 1999 and became an instant phenomenon. A sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, and a third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003.

The franchise follows Reeves’ Neo and a series of heroes as they battle against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality.

The films also starred Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, as well as Jada Pinkett-Smith. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris or Priyanka Chopra are reported to star in the fourth film.

Last year, Reeves told Entertainment Tonight that he’s "absolutely" excited about the new movie. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.

"It’s very ambitious," Reeves said. "As it should be!"