Keanu Reeves says only 380 words throughout entire John Wick: Chapter 4 film

Keanu Reeves has very little to say in new John Wick film (PA Wire)

Keanu Reeves says only 380 words in his blockbuster smash, John Wick: Chapter 4.

The film’s runtime, two hours and 49 minutes with credits included, sees Reeves, who plays the lead role of hitman Wick, barely speak throughout the entire film, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The publication said of the action blockbuster, which hit screens last week: “As the John Wick movies sprawled in length, they got stingier with the main character’s dialogue.

“In the first instalment, clocking in at 101 minutes, Mr Reeves said a total of 484 words.

Actions speak louder than words: Reeves swings into action as John Wick (Murray Close/Lionsgate)

“With a run time of 169 minutes, the fourth movie pushes three hours but features just 380 words by Wick.”

Wick reportedly says more in the 2.5 minute trailer clip than he does in the first 25 minutes of the film.

Director Chad Stahelski told the paper it was Reeves, 58, who cut approximately half the dialogue written for his character in the early script.

Reeves’ longest line of dialogue is in a scene with co-star Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays hotel manager and pal Shimazu Koji, where Wick says: “You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend.”

Reeves is said to have cut half of his dialogue in the opening script (Getty Images)

Despite the lack of banter, the film dominated the UK and Ireland box office in its opening weekend and thrilled film critics.

The Lionsgate film, which opened in 651 cinemas raked an impressive £4.8m collecting an average of £7,373 per cinema and has made a total of £5.3m including previews.

In the US, the film, which was made with a £81 million budget, amassed £59.6 million domestically from 3,855 theatres.

Globally it made £111.5 million, according to Deadline.