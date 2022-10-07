Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen.

During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.

"I came to Hollywood when I was 20. I drove in my car. I do, yeah, I've been living here since 1985," Reeves said, after explaining how his earliest film experiences opened up a path for him to find an agent in Los Angeles.

Kimmel noted that even though Reeves has resided in the U.S. for over three decades, he remains only a Canadian citizen, prompting Reeves to say: " I'm still a Canadian," to applause from the audience.

"You're a Canadian, and you'll always be a Canadian, but is that not something you're interested in, being a U.S. citizen?" Kimmel asked.

"Yeah, absolutely," Reeves said. "Yeah, man, why not?"

When Kimmel joked that President Joe Biden should call Reeves and inquire why he hasn't "signed up" for citizenship, Reeves joked that he would send the 46th president copies of his new comic book BRZRKR to prove he has what it takes.

Actor Keanu Reeves attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Steve Jennings/Getty

Kimmel then revealed that his team gathered all the paperwork needed for Reeves to apply for American citizenship onstage with him and referenced sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez's own path to naturalization. Rodriguez became a U.S. citizen in 2005, according to the Sioux City Journal.

"It's real easy, you should do it," Rodriguez told Reeves as the pair traded thumbs up gestures.

During the interview, Kimmel also suggested that he and Reeves get married in order for Reeves to obtain citizenship, adding that he'd already "discussed this with my wife."

"But you're married," Reeves joked. "You'd be a criminal, you'd be on the run, we'd have to be on the run, Jimmy. That's a no."

"I know, but I told her we might have to make some amendments to our Constitution," Kimmel said.

Kimmel offered to host a special ceremony on his show to welcome Reeves "as our newest American," to which the two jokingly agreed to via handshake.

"And we'll get all your favorite heroes, Captain America and Wonder Woman will come here, it'll be very patriotic," Kimmel said.

"And the leprechaun," Reeves joked.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Keanu Reeves speaks onstage at Keanu Reeves "BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty

Kimmel added that Reeves would make a "welcome addition to this nation" and apologized in advance to Canada for stealing a citizen for the U.S.

"You can still be a dual citizen, right? I mean, I don't want to like, you know, right?" Reeves joked. Two sometimes is better than one, right? Better for ice cream…"