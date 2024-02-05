Keanu Reeves Honored with Inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 2024 Saturn Awards

The 'John Wick' star received the award at the ceremony on Sunday

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Keanu Reeves at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards held at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport on February 4, 2024 in Burbank, California.

Keanu Reeves has been presented with a one-of-a-kind award.

The Matrix actor, 59, was honored with the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 2024 Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, on Sunday night.

Named after Reeves’ late John Wick costar Lance Reddick, who died last March from heart disease at age 60, the award “symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character," according to a press release.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films hon Reeves as a “true goodwill ambassador in the industry,” the release added.

The action star also attended the annual awards show as a nominee for best actor in a film.

Following Reddick’s sudden death, Reeves and John Wick: Chapter 4 director released a joint statement pledging to dedicate the sequel to him.



“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said at the time. “We will miss him dearly.”

Reddick spoke highly of Reeves in a 2021 Vulture interview, praising him for being “generous as an actor” and “all about the work.” He recalled that Reeves once gave him a thank-you note for his portrayal of Charon in the John Wick series.

“I’ll never forget it,” the late actor said. “I’m going to cry now.”



