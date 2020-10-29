Keanu Reeves’ New Hairstyle Suggests Recreation of Iconic Matrix Scene

Keanu Reeves is famous for three things, his movies, his never-ageing appearance, and his long and dark locks. While the first two are still going strong, fans will be both excited and saddened by his new buzz cut. Saddened because the beautiful hair is gone, excited because it signals the production of the much-awaited and hyped the fourth instalment of the Matrix series.

While many shared his paparazzi pictures taken in Berlin, an entertainment portal pointed out how this look- cropped hair and clean-shaven face- was very similar to his original look in the first Matrix film in 1999. Particularly, the scene where he emerges from slime and discovers he is not living a reality he thought he was. Reports suggest that the iconic scene might be revisited as trucks-full of slime were delivered to the sets a week ago.

The pictures here were clicked while he was being dropped off to his hotel in Berlin by his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. Berlin also happens to be the location for the Matrix film shoot. According to LadBible, the 57-year-old actor claims the sequel will be “something special.”

“We have a lot of hope and ambition, and we hope that people really enjoy them, and we have an ambition to make some really special films,” Reeves said. He went on to say that the director Lana Wachowski is “an incredible filmmaker” and artist. He also called the script she has written as “beautiful.”

The Matrix series is one of the most influential and iconic science-films to-date. While Reeves will be reliving the hero Neo, actress Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise the role of the female warrior Trinity. Also appearing from the old cast are Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. New faces in the cast will include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff.

While the original shoot began in February, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The pre-production phase resumed in August. In an earlier interview to The People, Reeves said all COVID-19 protocols will be followed diligently during the entire shoot. The film is reported to release on December 21, 2021.