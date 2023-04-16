Keanu Reeves, girlfriend Alexandra Grant share sweet smooch on the red carpet: See the photo

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant aren’t afraid of giving their love a close-up.

The “John Wick: Chapter 4” star and Grant indulged in some PDA on the red carpet while attending the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Reeves wore a dapper navy blue suit, while Grant sported a vibrant red halter dress with floral accents.

Between smiley photos on the red carpet, the couple took a moment for a quick smooch.

Reeves gushed about his relationship with the visual artist in an interview with People magazine last month. When asked what his “last moment of bliss” was, the “Matrix” star shared a brief anecdote about his relationship with Grant.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," Reeves told the magazine. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

Reeves and Grant’s chemistry extends beyond the personal. The two published “Ode to Happiness,” a “grown-up's picture book,” in April 2011, with Reeves providing the text and Grant the illustrations. The couple also founded the publishing company X Artists' Books in 2017, which showcases visual arts-centric books.

Grant isn’t the only one who has big love for Reeves. The actor’s “John Wick” co-star, pop singer Rina Sawayama, recently sang Reeve’s praises while speaking to USA TODAY in March about working with him on the action thriller.

"(He) knew that it was my first movie and looked after me a lot," Sawayama said of Reeves. "I threw out my back during the first week, and he made sure that everything was available for me to get better."

