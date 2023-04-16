Keanu Reeves And Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Get Passionate At LA Art Gala

Keanu Reeves showed off his soft side while out with girlfriend Alexandra Grant this weekend.

The “John Wick: 4” star, 58, and artist, 50, looked smitten as they made their way down the red carpet at Saturday night’s Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in LA.

Reeves, who has long kept his personal life out of the public eye, didn’t seem shy as he kissed Grant while the cameras flashed.

The PDA continued all evening, according to People, who said the pair arrived holding hands and were “affectionate throughout the night.”

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the MOCA Gala 2023 at LA's Geffen Contemporary on Saturday.

They certainly looked like a match at the affair, where “The Matrix” actor sported a blue suit with a bristly beard while Grant glowed in a red floral dress.

Reeves and Grant’s friendship goes back at least to 2011, when they wrote the book “Ode to Happiness” together. Things didn’t take a romantic turn until 2019, after which they made their red carpet debut at LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Grant remembered the reactions in a 2020 interview with British Vogue, telling the magazine, “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating.”

Grant and Reeves at the 2023 MOCA Gala 2023.

While it’s rare for Reeves to reveal much about his personal life, he offered an intimate peek into his relationship during an interview with People just last month.

Asked about his last “moment of bliss,” he said, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

